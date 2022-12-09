ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, NY

NY man walking home from work killed by hit-and-run driver: SCPD

By Charline Charles
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) –  Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man walking home from work last month in Holbrook.

Alan Lepre, 59, was crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 19 when he was struck by a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, officials said.

First responders pronounced Lepre dead at the scene.

The driver drove off in the Jeep, which police said is a 2016 model or newer that likely has right front quarter panel damage.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS,

