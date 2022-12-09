ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Driver injured in Kansas City crash near Holmes, 92nd

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Llik_0jdCjAke00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Department is investigating a crash near East 92nd Street and Holmes Road that left one person injured.

Investigators said that a green Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Holmes Road in the second lane when a white Chevrolet HHR changed lanes and hit the left front side of the Honda.

The Chevrolet drove off of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and is currently in serious condition.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Police: 1 dead after wrong-way crash on Kansas highway

JOHNSON COUNTY—One person died in a three-vehicle crash just after 11:30p.m. Sunday in Johnson County. A vehicle was westbound on Interstate 435 in the eastbound lanes approaching Quivira Road, according to Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy. The vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Karl Wurtenberger of Independence,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Reward offered in search for 2 KC-area fugitives

CASS COUNTY —Two inmates who escaped Monday from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City are still missing, according FBI. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 each for information that leads directly to the capture of 33-year-old Trevor Sparks and 43-year-old Sergio Perez- Martinez.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating overnight shooting that killed 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton that killed one person. Police said they responded to a call around 4 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 107th and Newton in regard to a shooting. When they arrived they were directed toward a residence where they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missing girl last seen at work found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening has been found safe. Anyone who has information about missing children in Kansas City has been asked to call the KCPD Juvenile unit at (816) 234-5150.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
kggfradio.com

SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest

The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy