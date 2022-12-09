Read full article on original website
Related
Beatles Biographer Philip Norman Claimed George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Tell the Group’s Story Faithfully
Beatles biographer Philip Norman claimed George Harrison was the only Beatle who could tell the group's story faithfully. The other's couldn't.
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
George Harrison Thought It Was Strange That Michael Jackson Bought The Beatles’ Catalog Because He Was Supposed to Be Paul McCartney’s Friend
George Harrison said he thought it was strange that Michael Jackson bought The Beatles' catalog. He thought Jackson was Paul McCartney's friend.
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
Ringo Starr Said There Was a Possibility The Beatles Could Have ‘Carried On’ Until a Move by Paul McCartney
Ringo Starr thought The Beatles could get back together. Paul McCartney made an announcement that made the break up permanent, though.
Why The Monkees’ Davy Jones Was There When The Beatles Recorded ‘Revolution 1’
Davy Jones was present for the recording of The Beatles' "Revolution 1" but not because the Fab Four needed him to be there.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
Paul McCartney Recalls Becoming Emotional While Performing With The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney doesn’t often becoming emotional while performing but he did break down while performing a song with Brian Wilson
The Beatles Song That Was ‘Hard on Ringo’ to Record, According to Paul McCartney
While The Beatles’ music was never too extreme, Paul McCartney says one song was really hard for Ringo Starr to record
Paul McCartney and John Lennon Could Be ‘Quite Rude’ to Ringo Starr When He Made Mistakes
The Beatles hired Ringo Starr after he impressed them with his talent. Still, they easily got frustrated with him when he made mistakes.
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Was Based on Motown
John Lennon said one of The Beatles’ songs was based on Motown. He felt it was one of Paul McCartney's best compositions.
Elton John and Rolling Stones Among 2022’s Top-Earning Tours
Elton John and the Rolling Stones sold more than half a billion dollars of total concert tickets in 2022 with their respective tours. John earned over $334 million with 85 Farewell Yellow Brick Road dates, second only to Bad Bunny on Billboard's 2022 Top Tours chart. The Stones came in at No. 6 with more than $179 million, an impressive number considering they played only 20 shows.
Former Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Survived on Rations in Wartime London and Lived Without Electricity and Heat Until Adulthood
Bill Wyman, former Rolling Stones bassist, started his life in poverty, surviving on rations and living without heat or electricity in wartime London.
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
The Beatles Song Where John Lennon Impersonated Bob Dylan
John Lennon’s music was influenced by Bob Dylan, and he even tried to impersonate the singer on one Beatles’ track
10 Rock + Metal Guitarists Who Owe A Lot to Jimi Hendrix
November 27 would’ve been Jimi Hendrix’s 80th birthday if the legendary guitarist had lived to see the day rather than tragically becoming a member of the mythical 27 Club. He passed far before his time in 1970, having been in the limelight for just a few years but leaving an incredible legacy in his wake.
Paul McCartney Recalls His Favorite Recording Session at Abbey Road
Singer Paul McCartney has many memories from recording at Abbey Road Studios, but one still sticks out in his mind
Ringo Starr Remade The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ With Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler
The Beatles' "Love Me Do" was a big hit and Ringo Starr remade the song with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler for one of the former Beatle's solo albums.
Ringo Starr Needed George Harrison’s Help to ‘Sound Like a Genius’ on 1 of His Biggest Solo Songs
George Harrison made Ringo Starr sound like a genius on one of his biggest solo hits.
Ringo Starr Had the Most Ringo-Like Response to a Near-Death Experience in Mexico
Ringo Starr had the most Ringo-like response to his near-death experience in Mexico.
Comments / 0