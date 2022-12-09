EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Part one of this prolonged winter storm has come to an end as precipitation from this morning continues to exit Western Wisconsin. We will now be in a lull through the afternoon and first part of this evening. Clouds and strong easterly breezes will continue, as temperatures slowly rise through the 30s. Pockets of drizzle will also be possible. If you have any errands and need to be out on the roads, no major concerns are expected. That all changes later this evening as another round of precipitation arrives from the south and east. A secondary storm will be quickly moving up from the south, coming into Wisconsin tonight. The set up this go around will be slightly colder, and more favorable for a heavy, wet snowfall. It now appears a much larger part of the state will be in line for a significant snow accumulation tonight. The National Weather Service has been issuing winter storm warnings for several counties that go into effect at 9pm tonight, through early Thursday morning. Precipitation should start off as some rain sometime between 7-9pm. A transition to wet snow will then occur. Travel will become hazardous overnight with periods of heavy snow expected. 1-2″ per hour snowfall rates are possible by midnight and into the overnight hours. Roads will quickly become snow covered and dangerous. Travel will be severely impacted into early Thursday morning, making for some difficult travel conditions. Many locations can expect at least 6″ of accumulation with some areas picking up more than 10″ of new snow.

