Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin AG prioritizing public safety measures in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gun safety measures, access to safe and legal abortions, and other matters of public safety are top priorities for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul in 2023. The AG said he’s proposed significant investments in public safety and will be advocating for funds to go directly to...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers, PSC announce Federal Internet for All Grant Awards
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, is announcing the state is set to receive $5,952,197. This funding is intended to plan for the deployment and adoption of “affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet” throughout Wis. According to a media...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WEAU-TV 13
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow likely tonight, major impacts to travel
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Part one of this prolonged winter storm has come to an end as precipitation from this morning continues to exit Western Wisconsin. We will now be in a lull through the afternoon and first part of this evening. Clouds and strong easterly breezes will continue, as temperatures slowly rise through the 30s. Pockets of drizzle will also be possible. If you have any errands and need to be out on the roads, no major concerns are expected. That all changes later this evening as another round of precipitation arrives from the south and east. A secondary storm will be quickly moving up from the south, coming into Wisconsin tonight. The set up this go around will be slightly colder, and more favorable for a heavy, wet snowfall. It now appears a much larger part of the state will be in line for a significant snow accumulation tonight. The National Weather Service has been issuing winter storm warnings for several counties that go into effect at 9pm tonight, through early Thursday morning. Precipitation should start off as some rain sometime between 7-9pm. A transition to wet snow will then occur. Travel will become hazardous overnight with periods of heavy snow expected. 1-2″ per hour snowfall rates are possible by midnight and into the overnight hours. Roads will quickly become snow covered and dangerous. Travel will be severely impacted into early Thursday morning, making for some difficult travel conditions. Many locations can expect at least 6″ of accumulation with some areas picking up more than 10″ of new snow.
Comments / 0