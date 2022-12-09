Read full article on original website
Kathy Webber
Vivian Kathryn Webber, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away in Abilene, Texas, on December 7, 2022, with her children by her side. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., December 13, 2022, in the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home Chapel. Kathy was born to the late William Henry Huddleston...
Ellen Frances Moore
Ellen Frances Wills Moore, age 90, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Breckenridge, Texas. A family grave-side service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the Breckenridge Cemetery. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 101 E Williams Street in Breckenridge, with Reverend Nathan (Sonny) McCauley officiating, under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will follow the memorial service at the church.
Calendar of Events
Breckenridge’s annual downtown Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 15. The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but stormy weather required it to be rescheduled. The theme of this year’s parade will be “All Things Santa. To sign up to have a float in the parade, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Elm St., or call 254-559-2301. Click here for more details.
Everett family donates record amount to volunteer fire departments following memorial bike ride
The Everett family, on behalf of the Sloan Everett Pure Country Pedal Memorial Bike Ride, donated a record amount to the three local volunteer fire departments at a presentation ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Breckenridge City Park. For the first time in its six-year history, the fundraising bike ride was...
Breckenridge procession honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
Today, Dec. 12, is Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and on Saturday, Dec. 10, members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Breckenridge celebrated the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with a procession down West Walker Street to the church on South Miller Street. The procession included...
Judith Johns
Judith Johns, age 82, of Whitesboro, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at Indian Gap Cemetery in Hamilton County with Johny Garner officiating. Judith will lie in state for viewing by friends and family on Thursday, December 8, and Friday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
Ridge Nutrition celebrates new location, ownership
Ridge Nutrition celebrated its new location and ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The shop, which offers energy teas, shakes and other items, including waffles, pancakes, doughnuts, protein bars, and more, is now located at 500 E. Walker St., in the historic train depot building across from the City Park. Ridge Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
John Longoria
John Longoria, age 58, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. John Matthew Longoria was born on September 30, 1964 in Cisco, Texas. to parents Valentine Longoria and Elia Garza....
Breckenridge Christmas Parade rescheduled for Dec. 15 due to weather conditions
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the community Christmas Parade due to the weather forecast for this Saturday, which includes a 90 percent chance of rain, including thunderstorms. Yuri Huntington, Chamber executive director, said in an email that the parade, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 10, has been...
Annual Christmas Parade to light up downtown Breckenridge on Saturday evening
Dec. 5-9 East Elementary Book Fair. Breckenridge’s East Elementary will have its book fair Dec. 5-9 with Family Night scheduled for Dec. 7. Click here to read about how to make a donation to the Secret Santa program to pay for books for students who might not otherwise be able to buy one.
Ol’ Timers Diner hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
Ol’ Timers Diner, located at 318 W. Walker St., held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Owner Paula Roach and employee Danica Everette were joined by Chamber of Commerce members for the event. Under previous ownership, the restaurant was known as Pam’s Cafe, Nail’s Diner and a...
Secret Santa donations to help buy books for kids at East Elementary book fair
Breckenridge’s East Elementary School will have its Scholastic Book Fair this week, Dec. 5-9, and the community has an opportunity to be a Secret Santa and help students who might not otherwise be able to purchase a book. On the Breckenridge ISD Libraries Facebook page, BISD Librarian Abby Moore...
Briggs hones welding skills at TSTC with goal of working on Gulf Coast
William Briggs is setting his sights on the Texas Gulf Coast. The Texas State Technical College Welding Technology student plans to complete his certificate of completion in Structural Welding in order to work for his friends on the coast. “I have a bunch of buddies on the coast who own...
Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project
NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
Inflate the Fun Rentals celebrates with Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony
The owners of Inflate the Fun Rentals celebrated the grand opening of the bounce house business in Breckenridge with a ribbon cutting by the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning, Dec. 1. Jason Degal, Patrick Garcia, Calista Lambert and Anthony Pichler were joined by family and friends for the event...
Friends of Historic Breckenridge to host piano concert on Dec. 2
The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Bailey Auditorium on the Breckenridge High School campus, 400 W. Lindsey St. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is being held at Bailey Auditorium because the National Theatre is still undergoing work after damage from a hail storm earlier this year.
DA’s offices announces plea deals for October, November
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in October and November 2022:. Emilo Antonio Aguero, 25, Breckenridge, pleaded guilty to the offense of Fail to Comply Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annual,...
Breckenridge gets in holiday spirit with tree lighting; Christmas parade scheduled for Dec. 10
Breckenridge is decorated for the holidays with downtown buildings featuring Christmas lights and the new community Christmas tree set up in Foundation Park at Walker Street and Breckenridge Avenue. The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and the City of Breckenridge held a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 17 during the Chamber’s...
Eolian Community Church to host Christmas Program on Dec. 3
The Eolian Community Church will host its annual Christmas Program for the community next weekend. The program will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, located at 7162 CR 292, south of Breckenridge, and will be open to the public. The annual event tells the Christmas story...
Letter to the Editor: Zola George voices opposition to proposed Stephens County wind farm
Letter to the Editor of the Breckenridge Texan from Zola George, a concerned La Casa and Stephens County resident, “dead center of and dead set against” the proposed Nextera La Casa Wind Farm:. CAMPAIGNING FROM THE BASEMENT. These last six months or so, since I was first contacted...
