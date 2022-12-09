ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge Texan

Kathy Webber

Vivian Kathryn Webber, 65, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away in Abilene, Texas, on December 7, 2022, with her children by her side. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., December 13, 2022, in the Melton Kitchens Funeral Home Chapel. Kathy was born to the late William Henry Huddleston...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Ellen Frances Moore

Ellen Frances Wills Moore, age 90, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Breckenridge, Texas. A family grave-side service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, at the Breckenridge Cemetery. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 101 E Williams Street in Breckenridge, with Reverend Nathan (Sonny) McCauley officiating, under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will follow the memorial service at the church.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Calendar of Events

Breckenridge’s annual downtown Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 15. The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but stormy weather required it to be rescheduled. The theme of this year’s parade will be “All Things Santa. To sign up to have a float in the parade, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Elm St., or call 254-559-2301. Click here for more details.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Judith Johns

Judith Johns, age 82, of Whitesboro, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at Indian Gap Cemetery in Hamilton County with Johny Garner officiating. Judith will lie in state for viewing by friends and family on Thursday, December 8, and Friday, December 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Services have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
WHITESBORO, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Ridge Nutrition celebrates new location, ownership

Ridge Nutrition celebrated its new location and ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The shop, which offers energy teas, shakes and other items, including waffles, pancakes, doughnuts, protein bars, and more, is now located at 500 E. Walker St., in the historic train depot building across from the City Park. Ridge Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

John Longoria

John Longoria, age 58, of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. John Matthew Longoria was born on September 30, 1964 in Cisco, Texas. to parents Valentine Longoria and Elia Garza....
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Ol’ Timers Diner hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

Ol’ Timers Diner, located at 318 W. Walker St., held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning, Dec. 7. Owner Paula Roach and employee Danica Everette were joined by Chamber of Commerce members for the event. Under previous ownership, the restaurant was known as Pam’s Cafe, Nail’s Diner and a...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Texas Comptroller’s Office turns down tax break application for proposed Stephens County wind farm, possibly killing project

NextEra Energy’s proposed wind farm planned for southeastern Stephens County will not be getting the tax break they applied for under the Texas Tax Code Chapter 313 after the Comptroller’s Office declined to approve the application, according to a letter the local school district received this week. However,...
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
