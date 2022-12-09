Breckenridge’s annual downtown Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 15. The parade was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but stormy weather required it to be rescheduled. The theme of this year’s parade will be “All Things Santa. To sign up to have a float in the parade, stop by the Chamber of Commerce office, 100 E. Elm St., or call 254-559-2301. Click here for more details.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO