Oregon police worry gun permit requirement, magazine limits may include officers
Police don't know if they will need a permit to buy service weapons under Oregon's gun control law or whether the magazine limit will bar them from carrying off duty.
oregontoday.net
State Forest Trust Land Counties Report for Fiscal Year 2022, Dec. 13
ODF report – Tillamook State Forest: $30.5 million to Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties along with local service providers. At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, while Washington County and local districts received $13.3 million. Additionally, a portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District generated $2.2 million for the county. In addition to county governments, some revenue flows to local service providers such as schools, rural fire districts, recreation and transportation districts, and other public agencies Oregonians use and value. Clatsop State Forest: $19.1 million in revenue to Clatsop County and local service providers. The Clatsop State Forest consists of about 147,000 acres in Clatsop County, with small portions in Tillamook and Columbia counties. In addition to Clatsop County, other local service providers receiving revenue include the Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District, Port of Astoria and numerous other providers of fire protection, public transit and other services residents of Clatsop County use and value. Santiam State Forest: $6.7 million to Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties. The Santiam State Forest is approximately 47,000 acres spread across portions of the three counties. Linn County received about $3.2 million in fiscal year 2022, Marion County received $3.1 million, and Clackamas County received about $277,000. West Oregon state forests: $2 million in revenue to Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Scattered tracts of state forestland in these three counties combine for about 29,979 acres of Board of Forestry lands, which by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits. Statewide, counties and local governments received revenues of $61.8 million in fiscal year 2022, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.6 million trees, hosting more than 26,000 campers at ODF campgrounds, and maintaining hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Counties and local service providers receive approximately 64 percent of net revenues from timber harvests on state forests. The remaining revenues finance most aspects of state forest management, including ODF’s recreational offerings, environmental enhancement projects, replanting after timber harvest, and forest road maintenance. The state’s share of revenue was approximately $35.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The agency also receives a portion of all-terrain vehicle operating permit fees.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
Oregon drug policy director pleads guilty to assaulting child
On Oct. 20, the executive director of the Oregon Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission pled guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor assault charge for physically injuring a child in January of 2022.
Fiery Crash Closes Eastbound I-82 at WA/OR State Line
(Umatilla, OR) -- Eastbound Interstate 82 was closed after a semi-truck reportedly slams into a tanker truck parked on the side of the freeway Monday afternoon around 2:15. This happened just over the Oregon side of the state line, with the result being a massive fire that backed traffic up for miles into Washington State. Hazmat crews were deployed to the scene to clean up a diesel spill. No one was hurt and traffic on the eastbound side was diverted off at the exit for US Hwy 730/395. The roadway was closed for hours while crews dealt with the crash.
Harney County judge extends ban on parts of tough new gun law
A Harney County judge is hearing arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114, Oregon's new gun control law.
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
Which Oregon vehicles only require a singular license plate?
Car sales platform Autolist recently compiled a list of which states issue two license plates.
Meet the Harney County gun owners who joined in lawsuit to temporarily block Oregon Measure 114
Cliff Asmussen, a retired co-owner of a car dealership in Burns, said a friend forwarded him an email, asking if he’d be interested in joining a lawsuit to challenge Oregon gun control Measure 114. “I thought, you know, it’s something I don’t agree with, so I said, ‘yeah, I’ll...
County judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect
The ruling counteracts a federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon judge has granted a temporary restraining order on the entirety of Measure 114, despite its approval by voters in the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Dec. 6 after hearing oral arguments on Dec. 2 and receiving a letter two days later from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Judge...
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
KATU.com
Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Davis gets 12 years for first-degree burglary
The last of the three defendants who were charged in the murder of a Bois D’Arc man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, Nov. 28. Patricia Davis, now 20, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain which saw her plead guilty to first-degree robbery while also agreeing to testify against two people who also committed the crime. In return, a charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
Oregon witness first saw triangle object hovering over neighbor's home
Man watching sky.Photo byРуслан ГамзалиевonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Lapine reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that was 600 feet away at about 9 p.m. on January 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Readers respond: Oregon Measure 114 contradicts sales pitch
For me, the essential value of Measure 114 was to counter the sales pitches of the gun industry. There are several pitches: defend yourself and your family; be a man; the world is out to get you; guns are cool. Guns are rarely used for defense. Real men don’t need...
Western Washington man Sentenced to 42 Months After Underground Bunker Found Filled With Firearms and Explosives
SEATTLE - A 42-year-old Snohomish County man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 42 months in prison for illegal possession of firearms and destructive devices, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. James Wesley Bowden was arrested in November 2021, following an altercation at his property on...
KDRV
Oregon part of $10-billion of new opioids financial settlements with pharmacies
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Attorney General says the state is set to get more than $173-million from $13.7-billion of national opioid-related lawsuits settlements with Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today and other state attorneys general across the country announced a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Dec. 13
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police said Austin J. Burney, who is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Nov. 27. Officials said he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in a release. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since graduating from the academy in August 2021.
