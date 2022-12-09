ODF report – Tillamook State Forest: $30.5 million to Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties along with local service providers. At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, while Washington County and local districts received $13.3 million. Additionally, a portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District generated $2.2 million for the county. In addition to county governments, some revenue flows to local service providers such as schools, rural fire districts, recreation and transportation districts, and other public agencies Oregonians use and value. Clatsop State Forest: $19.1 million in revenue to Clatsop County and local service providers. The Clatsop State Forest consists of about 147,000 acres in Clatsop County, with small portions in Tillamook and Columbia counties. In addition to Clatsop County, other local service providers receiving revenue include the Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District, Port of Astoria and numerous other providers of fire protection, public transit and other services residents of Clatsop County use and value. Santiam State Forest: $6.7 million to Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties. The Santiam State Forest is approximately 47,000 acres spread across portions of the three counties. Linn County received about $3.2 million in fiscal year 2022, Marion County received $3.1 million, and Clackamas County received about $277,000. West Oregon state forests: $2 million in revenue to Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Scattered tracts of state forestland in these three counties combine for about 29,979 acres of Board of Forestry lands, which by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits. Statewide, counties and local governments received revenues of $61.8 million in fiscal year 2022, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.6 million trees, hosting more than 26,000 campers at ODF campgrounds, and maintaining hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Counties and local service providers receive approximately 64 percent of net revenues from timber harvests on state forests. The remaining revenues finance most aspects of state forest management, including ODF’s recreational offerings, environmental enhancement projects, replanting after timber harvest, and forest road maintenance. The state’s share of revenue was approximately $35.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The agency also receives a portion of all-terrain vehicle operating permit fees.

