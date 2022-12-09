ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oregontoday.net

State Forest Trust Land Counties Report for Fiscal Year 2022, Dec. 13

ODF report – Tillamook State Forest: $30.5 million to Tillamook, Washington and Columbia counties along with local service providers. At over 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is Oregon’s largest state forest. Tillamook County and local taxing districts with state forestland received $14.9 million in fiscal year 2022, while Washington County and local districts received $13.3 million. Additionally, a portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District generated $2.2 million for the county. In addition to county governments, some revenue flows to local service providers such as schools, rural fire districts, recreation and transportation districts, and other public agencies Oregonians use and value. Clatsop State Forest: $19.1 million in revenue to Clatsop County and local service providers. The Clatsop State Forest consists of about 147,000 acres in Clatsop County, with small portions in Tillamook and Columbia counties. In addition to Clatsop County, other local service providers receiving revenue include the Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District, Port of Astoria and numerous other providers of fire protection, public transit and other services residents of Clatsop County use and value. Santiam State Forest: $6.7 million to Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties. The Santiam State Forest is approximately 47,000 acres spread across portions of the three counties. Linn County received about $3.2 million in fiscal year 2022, Marion County received $3.1 million, and Clackamas County received about $277,000. West Oregon state forests: $2 million in revenue to Benton, Lincoln and Polk counties. Scattered tracts of state forestland in these three counties combine for about 29,979 acres of Board of Forestry lands, which by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits. Statewide, counties and local governments received revenues of $61.8 million in fiscal year 2022, collected from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenues are distributed based on timber sales within a particular jurisdiction. Other highlights include replanting more than 3.6 million trees, hosting more than 26,000 campers at ODF campgrounds, and maintaining hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails. Counties and local service providers receive approximately 64 percent of net revenues from timber harvests on state forests. The remaining revenues finance most aspects of state forest management, including ODF’s recreational offerings, environmental enhancement projects, replanting after timber harvest, and forest road maintenance. The state’s share of revenue was approximately $35.5 million in fiscal year 2022. The agency also receives a portion of all-terrain vehicle operating permit fees.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
98.3 The KEY

Fiery Crash Closes Eastbound I-82 at WA/OR State Line

(Umatilla, OR) -- Eastbound Interstate 82 was closed after a semi-truck reportedly slams into a tanker truck parked on the side of the freeway Monday afternoon around 2:15. This happened just over the Oregon side of the state line, with the result being a massive fire that backed traffic up for miles into Washington State. Hazmat crews were deployed to the scene to clean up a diesel spill. No one was hurt and traffic on the eastbound side was diverted off at the exit for US Hwy 730/395. The roadway was closed for hours while crews dealt with the crash.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies

The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

County judge blocks Oregon gun restrictions from taking effect

The ruling counteracts a federal judge who said Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements Hours after a federal judge denied a proposal to block Oregon's new gun control regulations from taking effect, an Oregon judge has granted a temporary restraining order on the entirety of Measure 114, despite its approval by voters in the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her initial decision not to halt the measure on Dec. 6 after hearing oral arguments on Dec. 2 and receiving a letter two days later from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Judge...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon

F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause

SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
OREGON STATE
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Davis gets 12 years for first-degree burglary

The last of the three defendants who were charged in the murder of a Bois D’Arc man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday, Nov. 28. Patricia Davis, now 20, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain which saw her plead guilty to first-degree robbery while also agreeing to testify against two people who also committed the crime. In return, a charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.
BOIS D'ARC, MO
KDRV

Oregon part of $10-billion of new opioids financial settlements with pharmacies

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Attorney General says the state is set to get more than $173-million from $13.7-billion of national opioid-related lawsuits settlements with Walmart, CVS and Walgreens. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today and other state attorneys general across the country announced a national agreement with CVS and Walgreens...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Dec. 13

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Dec. 12. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quakes was located west of Ferndale, CA, near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police said Austin J. Burney, who is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Nov. 27. Officials said he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in a release. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since graduating from the academy in August 2021. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

