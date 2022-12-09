Read full article on original website
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in...
Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a...
Albany council considers using pot tax money for reparations
Regulations continue rolling out for New York’s recreational marijuana industry. The Albany Common Council may consider putting the city’s revenue from legal pot sales toward communities harmed by the war on drugs.
States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun
(NewsNation) — In Washington state, you can ask the state to deny you the right to buy a firearm. This first-of-its-kind law was the brainchild of Democrat state Sen. Jamie Pedersen. Several years ago, a pair of law professors approached him with the idea of allowing people to voluntarily give up their gun rights.
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
State officials issue new health guidelines for schools
The Department of Health and State Education Department issued a joint letter to New York schools urging them to take necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID, the flu and RSV. Health Officials say the number of flu cases have tripled in the past month and flu hospitalizations have doubled and COVID-19 continues to pose a threat for unvaccinated or under vaccinated New Yorkers.
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
Next Bunch Boxers win USA Boxing National championships
Next Bunch Boxers win USA Boxing National championships. Next Bunch Boxers win USA Boxing National championships. Today, the Board of Regents re-emphasized their support for banning mascots and nicknames that refer to indigenous people. “So, the proposed regulation prohibits the use of any indigenous team name, logo, or mascot,” a...
DEC: Trail markers are not souvenirs
It's common shorthand that if you're on a hike, you should keep an eye out for colored circles on trees. Those shapes are trail markers, the iconography hikers rely on in order to know where to go and avoid danger. Some are painted, but most in New York will be in the form of physical tags - which should not be removed.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Bennington offers residents sand to combat winter
Winter is here and along with it comes snow, sleet and slippery roads. The Town of Bennington has advised residents that small amounts of sand for walks and driveways are available.
Bethlehem Winter Carnival coming January 28
The Town of Bethlehem Winter Carnival will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elm Avenue Park Warming Arena. Free ice skate rentals will be available courtesy of the YMCA.
Rensselaer County man faces additional charges in rape case
A Castleton on Hudson man is facing additional charges after initially being accused of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child on December 5.
Fort Plain man charged after fatal Pittsfield crash
Brian T. Christman, 22, of Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9.
