Louisiana State

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in...
INDIANA STATE
Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a...
GEORGIA STATE
States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun

(NewsNation) — In Washington state, you can ask the state to deny you the right to buy a firearm. This first-of-its-kind law was the brainchild of Democrat state Sen. Jamie Pedersen. Several years ago, a pair of law professors approached him with the idea of allowing people to voluntarily give up their gun rights.
WASHINGTON STATE
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
State officials issue new health guidelines for schools

The Department of Health and State Education Department issued a joint letter to New York schools urging them to take necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID, the flu and RSV. Health Officials say the number of flu cases have tripled in the past month and flu hospitalizations have doubled and COVID-19 continues to pose a threat for unvaccinated or under vaccinated New Yorkers.
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
RUTLAND, VT
Next Bunch Boxers win USA Boxing National championships

Next Bunch Boxers win USA Boxing National championships. Next Bunch Boxers win USA Boxing National championships. Today, the Board of Regents re-emphasized their support for banning mascots and nicknames that refer to indigenous people. “So, the proposed regulation prohibits the use of any indigenous team name, logo, or mascot,” a...
NEW YORK STATE
DEC: Trail markers are not souvenirs

It's common shorthand that if you're on a hike, you should keep an eye out for colored circles on trees. Those shapes are trail markers, the iconography hikers rely on in order to know where to go and avoid danger. Some are painted, but most in New York will be in the form of physical tags - which should not be removed.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

