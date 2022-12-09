The whole Gin Blossoms story is just insane. The Arizona band signed with A&M in the early ’90s on the strength of the songs written by Doug Hopkins, the band’s guitarist. Hopkins had serious issues with alcoholism and depression, to the point where he wasn’t remotely functional, and he poured those issues into Gin Blossoms songs like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Hopkins’ problems got so bad that the rest of the band kicked him out before the release of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience, and then they became hugely popular because of those Hopkins songs. Hopkins died by suicide in 1993, but the Gin Blossoms are still a band, and Hopkins’ songs continue to resonate.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO