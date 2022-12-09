ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Journey Hires Def Leppard's Manager

Legendary rockers Journey have reportedly acquired a new manager, according to Billboard. Mike Kobayashi, who also manages fellow legendary rockers Def Leppard, has been officially hired to manage Journey, formerly under guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Less than two months ago, Schon filed a complaint in state court...
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Popculture

'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes

Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Beaver County Times

Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter talks tour, debut solo album & hall of fame career

MARSHALL TWP. - He played guitar in Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, served as the tour guitarist for James Brown, and added his six-strings skills to such famed recordings as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Donna Summers' "Hot Stuff." Jeff "Skunk" Baxter's resume reads like a who's who of legendary musicians ― oh, and his side gig is as a U.S. defense missile advisor ― so it's cool to see as his 74th birthday approaches,...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Loudwire

35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022

As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Pitchfork

Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen

Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
Rolling Stone

Paramore Can’t Escape ‘The News’ on Latest ‘This Is Why’ Track

Hayley Williams confronts the never-ending hell that is the 24-hour news cycle on Paramore’s latest offering from This Is Why, “The News.” In a statement, Williams said the fiery track “feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited.” She singled out Zac Farro’s drumming on the song, saying that watching him record the song “was one of my favorite memories from the studio.” As for the lyrics, Williams said the song “probably explains itself.” She continued, “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a...
Florence Carmela

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Stereogum

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ Alt-Rock Classic “Found Out About You”

The whole Gin Blossoms story is just insane. The Arizona band signed with A&M in the early ’90s on the strength of the songs written by Doug Hopkins, the band’s guitarist. Hopkins had serious issues with alcoholism and depression, to the point where he wasn’t remotely functional, and he poured those issues into Gin Blossoms songs like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Hopkins’ problems got so bad that the rest of the band kicked him out before the release of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience, and then they became hugely popular because of those Hopkins songs. Hopkins died by suicide in 1993, but the Gin Blossoms are still a band, and Hopkins’ songs continue to resonate.
American Songwriter

The Who Release First Handful of 2023 Tour Dates

Following up their The Who Hits Back! Tour of Canada and the U.S. in 2022, The Who has added on a small number of dates in Europe in 2023. Marking the first time the band has played in Europe in seven years, the initial three dates include shows in Spain, France, and Germany and kick off in June. Additional shows, including a full series of shows in the UK, will be added at a later date.

