iheart.com
Journey Hires Def Leppard's Manager
Legendary rockers Journey have reportedly acquired a new manager, according to Billboard. Mike Kobayashi, who also manages fellow legendary rockers Def Leppard, has been officially hired to manage Journey, formerly under guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Less than two months ago, Schon filed a complaint in state court...
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter talks tour, debut solo album & hall of fame career
MARSHALL TWP. - He played guitar in Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, served as the tour guitarist for James Brown, and added his six-strings skills to such famed recordings as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Donna Summers' "Hot Stuff." Jeff "Skunk" Baxter's resume reads like a who's who of legendary musicians ― oh, and his side gig is as a U.S. defense missile advisor ― so it's cool to see as his 74th birthday approaches,...
Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motley Crue Among 2022’s Highest Grossing Tours
The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Motley Crue are just three of the rock and metal bands among Billboard's year-end ranking of the overall top-grossing tours of 2022. In the second full year since the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shuttered all touring in 2020, some big-time rock artists returned...
Shania Twain announces San Antonio stop on 2023 'Queen of Me' tour
Tickets go on sale in December.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Brayden Lape Calls Out Gwen Stefani in One of the Sharpest Barbs of ‘The Voice’ Season!
For his first song of two on the season 22 The Voice finale, Team Blake Shelton’s Brayden Lape performed “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw, which he dedicated to his hometown who he explained had supported him all his life. Keep in mind, he’s only 16.
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
35 Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2022
As 2022 winds down, we're making sure we've got you covered with the best of the year. That includes the Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of the last calendar year and what a year it has been!. It was a year when Corey Taylor indulged his '80s covers itch...
Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Reveal 2023 World Tour Dates with Alice Cooper
Several months after wrapping up a massive North American tour with Poison and Joan Jett, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their time on the road with a string of additional concerts in the U.S. The pair’s world tour kicks off on February 10, 2023, with Alice Cooper in the supporting slot.
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
Paramore Can’t Escape ‘The News’ on Latest ‘This Is Why’ Track
Hayley Williams confronts the never-ending hell that is the 24-hour news cycle on Paramore’s latest offering from This Is Why, “The News.” In a statement, Williams said the fiery track “feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited.” She singled out Zac Farro’s drumming on the song, saying that watching him record the song “was one of my favorite memories from the studio.” As for the lyrics, Williams said the song “probably explains itself.” She continued, “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a...
Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023
John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.
Hangout Fest 2023 Line-Up Features Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Paramore, and More
Hangout Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama has revealed its line-up for 2023. The headliners for next year’s event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and Kid LAROI. Elsewhere on the line-up are AJR, COIN, GloRilla, Kevin Gates, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Russ,...
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Gin Blossoms’ Alt-Rock Classic “Found Out About You”
The whole Gin Blossoms story is just insane. The Arizona band signed with A&M in the early ’90s on the strength of the songs written by Doug Hopkins, the band’s guitarist. Hopkins had serious issues with alcoholism and depression, to the point where he wasn’t remotely functional, and he poured those issues into Gin Blossoms songs like “Hey Jealousy” and “Found Out About You.” Hopkins’ problems got so bad that the rest of the band kicked him out before the release of their 1992 album New Miserable Experience, and then they became hugely popular because of those Hopkins songs. Hopkins died by suicide in 1993, but the Gin Blossoms are still a band, and Hopkins’ songs continue to resonate.
The Who Release First Handful of 2023 Tour Dates
Following up their The Who Hits Back! Tour of Canada and the U.S. in 2022, The Who has added on a small number of dates in Europe in 2023. Marking the first time the band has played in Europe in seven years, the initial three dates include shows in Spain, France, and Germany and kick off in June. Additional shows, including a full series of shows in the UK, will be added at a later date.
Hayley Williams and Matty Healy tease the prospect of a Paramore/The 1975 collaboration
The 1975 and Paramore have a mutual appreciation thing going on, and it might just lead to a creative union
