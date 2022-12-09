Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
BBQ Outfitters to celebrate 25th anniversary in Austin in January
BBQ Outfitters owners Kristin and Layne Mayfield pose with their daughter in front their San Antonio location. The Mayfields celebrated their one-year anniversary as owners of the Austin location Dec. 1. (Courtesy Kristin Mayfield) BBQ Outfitters, located at 6715 N. RM 620, Austin, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as...
Eater
New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin
This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
Cajun Claws to serve Louisiana-style seafood in Northwest Austin
Renovations are underway at Cajun Claws, a more than 5,000-square-foot Louisiana-style restaurant next to the FedEx Office Print and Ship Center in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Cajun Claws, a restaurant serving Louisiana-style cuisine, is expected to open in Lake Creek Festival Shopping Center at the intersection...
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria to close in December
R19 Taqueria will close its Lakeway location by the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Cali-Mex restaurant R19 Taqueria will be closing its doors at 2422 S. RM 620, Ste. A-120, Lakeway, at the end of December. The plan is to shut the restaurant down Dec. 23 or 24, R19...
Opening Date For Texas' Newest 2-Story H-E-B Revealed
This marks the first multi-level store in Austin.
Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening
Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
H-E-B announces early 2023 opening date for first multistory location in Austin
The new grocery store will open in February at the intersection of Lake Austin and Exposition boulevards. (Courtesy H-E-B) H-E-B’s newest location at 715 S. Exposition Blvd., Austin, will open Feb. 15, H-E-B representatives announced Dec. 13. The location, a former Randalls grocery store, will span 97,000 square feet...
Legends bar reopens in Round Rock following rebrand
Sugar Daddy's closed in October for a rebrand but remains under the same ownership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The bar and lounge formerly known as Sugar Daddy's reopened under the name Legends on Dec. 12. The bar locally owned by Martin Salyer is oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895. Facebook: Sugar Daddy's Bar.
Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos
The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
The Knitting Cup in Georgetown provides yarn-based project supplies, one-on-one or small group lessons
The Knitting Cup stocks a variety of types of yarn in an assortment of colors. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Despite its name, The Knitting Cup has all of the crafting supplies necessary for any yarn-based project, including crochet needles, weaving looms and a vast selection of yarns in every color. Shawnee...
Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Dwell House Coffee and Tap opening in second location in Florence, north of Georgetown
Dwell House Coffee and Tap will open in a second location in Florence in January. (Courtesy Dwell House Coffee and Tap) Dwell House Coffee and Tap is opening in a second location in January at 204 E. Main St. in Florence, north of Georgetown, where it will offer the community a place to enjoy locally roasted coffee, cold brew, craft beer and wine. The first location of Dwell House Coffee and Tap is at 2100 Muirfield Bend Drive, Ste. 125, in Hutto. 512-642-6264. www.dwellhousecoffeeandtap.com.
Southside Market & Barbeque Hutto location brings 140 years of tradition to Hutto
From left: General Manager CJ Crawford, owner Bryan Bracewell and director of marketing Kelly McLouth Staha lead Southside Market's Hutto location. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Southside Market & Barbeque got its start in 1882 just outside Elgin when founder William Moon sold fresh meat door-to-door from a horse-drawn wagon. Four years...
Firehouse 183 animal hospital now providing vet care in Northwest Austin
Medical Director Brianna Armstrong serves Firehouse 183 in Northwest Austin. The elephant sculpture commemorates an African elephant, Kamili, that the veterinary hospital adopted in Kenya. (Courtesy Firehouse) Firehouse Animal Health Center , a veterinary clinic and hospital, opened its doors to the public Dec. 5 near Anderson Mill Road and...
Q&A: Kevin Bar, COO of Hill Country Studios, details upcoming production studio
Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Rendering courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios, a forthcoming $267 million film and television production studio to be built off Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, announced Nov. 1 that former Netflix executive Kevin Bar would lead the development of the studio as its chief operations officer.
