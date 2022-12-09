ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

New Bakery With Cake Puddings and Thick Cookies Opens in East Austin

This fall, a new bakery touting cookies, cakes, and puddings opened in East Austin. Pink Sugar is found at 2823 East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 105 within the Platform Apartments in the Chestnut neighborhood as of late October. Pink Sugar serves up a bunch of sweet baked goods....
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Rooftop bar coming to The Pour Haus in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus has both indoor and outdoor bar areas. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Pour Haus, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, is expanding by adding a rooftop bar. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar with a courtyard and offers live music, cornhole and Jenga. The Pour Haus has a large beer selection and also serves cocktails. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dog park, restaurant Mutts Canine Cantina's Northwest Austin location now anticipating February opening

Mutts Canine Cantina is a dog-friendly restaurant and entertainment space that features two off-leash dog parks. (Rendering courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina) Mutts Canine Cantina broke ground on a facility in Northwest Austin in mid-April. The off-leash dog park and entertainment destination will offer food and drinks alongside live music, games...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Legends bar reopens in Round Rock following rebrand

Sugar Daddy's closed in October for a rebrand but remains under the same ownership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The bar and lounge formerly known as Sugar Daddy's reopened under the name Legends on Dec. 12. The bar locally owned by Martin Salyer is oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895. Facebook: Sugar Daddy's Bar.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tiny garden art gallery becomes newest addition to The Price Center in San Marcos

The inaugural art installation, titled "A Conversation" by Karen Cross is displayed in the garden at The Price Center. (Courtesy The Price Center) The Price Center in San Marcos is expanding its outdoor art gallery to feature a tiny garden art gallery that showcases tiny art. The garden art gallery will be set up inside the archway entrance by the garden.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KCEN

Killeen veteran and business owner awarded Star Award

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen honored a special member of the community during its City Council meeting on Tuesday, Brandon Martin. Martin is a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner, and is well known in the community for his charitable work. Martin created the Krab...
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dwell House Coffee and Tap opening in second location in Florence, north of Georgetown

Dwell House Coffee and Tap will open in a second location in Florence in January. (Courtesy Dwell House Coffee and Tap) Dwell House Coffee and Tap is opening in a second location in January at 204 E. Main St. in Florence, north of Georgetown, where it will offer the community a place to enjoy locally roasted coffee, cold brew, craft beer and wine. The first location of Dwell House Coffee and Tap is at 2100 Muirfield Bend Drive, Ste. 125, in Hutto. 512-642-6264. www.dwellhousecoffeeandtap.com.
FLORENCE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Q&A: Kevin Bar, COO of Hill Country Studios, details upcoming production studio

Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Rendering courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios, a forthcoming $267 million film and television production studio to be built off Wonder World Drive in San Marcos, announced Nov. 1 that former Netflix executive Kevin Bar would lead the development of the studio as its chief operations officer.
SAN MARCOS, TX
