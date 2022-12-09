Read full article on original website
Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach
Jay Boulware hired as UK running backs/special teams coach. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 13, 2022. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday boxes. Only dry cardboard can be taken. Kentucky could...
Madison Central, Frederick Douglass, and Woodford County compete for Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Friday Nights Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Dec. 9 Home Team Play of the Week features student-athletes from Madison Central, Frederick Douglass, and Woodford County.
Fundraiser held in honor of Winchester 'town dog'
Winchester is keeping the holiday spirit alive in honor of a four-legged resident named Romey.
Harm Reduction program Sharing Shelf in need of cold weather items
As the colder months roll in, staff from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Harm Reduction program is calling on the community for a crucial need.
Kentucky weather forecast: Sunshine develops on Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Sunday night expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a colder start. Lows should drop into the lower to mid-30s. ‘Tis the season for a lower sun angle. When sunshine does appear across the Commonwealth, it can be wonderful and perhaps, mood-lifting. Expect clouds to break on Monday, revealing more sunshine as the day wears on.
David Aldrich’s forecast: Clouds to sun on Sunday, some drizzle for southeastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Tonight, look for cloudy skies, as showers fade to drizzle and fog. Overnight lows tonight should dip into the lower 40s. But good news! Sunshine will appear on Sunday and especially on Monday. Expect clouds to sunshine on Sunday. Some drizzle and light rain...
19-year-old dead in Lexington shooting, no arrest made
The Fayette County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identity of the 19-year-old to be Elaina Mammen. Mammen was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man stabbed overnight on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing on Versailles Road. Police said they received a call from a Lexington hospital around 1 a.m. about a stabbed man. The man’s injuries are non-life threatening, according to authorities. The incident is being investigated, there are no...
Lexington man walking 50 hours for youth coat drive: ‘Walk for Warmth’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Imagine walking 50 hours, DeVine Carama, founder of Believing in Forever Inc. is doing just that. This weekend he’s walking 50 hours to raise $50,000 to buy coats for kids in need. After everything Kentucky kids have been through this year, he said...
UK professor offers advice on coping through the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Joy and happiness go hand and hand like green eggs and ham during the holidays. “You are not alone probably about a third of people, so one and three struggle with anxiety and depression this time of year, some of that is about the holidays some of it is about shorter days and colder weather,” University of Kentucky professor Michelle Martel said.
Georgetown council members offer alternatives to 61% water rate hike
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown residents are still waiting to see what city leaders will do to address a budget shortfall on water utilities that could mean a big jump on bills. A special meeting was called Monday night to weigh more options. A 61% rate hike was...
Paris animal shelter offering $25 adoptions through Dec. 11
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paris Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has plenty of animals ready for Kentuckians to adopt this holiday season. PAWS is offering a special deal to adopt for just $25 through Dec. 11. The shelter has hit a code-red status because they’re at max capacity....
33-year-old charged after alleged shots fired, domestic dispute in Frankfort apartments
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Friday an off-duty officer said he heard what he believed to be a domestic dispute and a gun fired inside one of the Country Hills Apartments. According to the Frankfort Police Department, the tactical response and crisis negotiation units were able to negotiate 33-year-old Joshua Hubbell out of the apartment without incident. There were no injuries involved.
