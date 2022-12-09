Read full article on original website
Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)
Country singer Zac Brown, 44, is leveling up in his relationship with model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31. Earlier this year, Brown popped the question to Yazdi — but the news didn’t break until now!. A source told People magazine, “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago. It...
Christine McVie Health Problems: Fleetwood Mac Singer Suffered These Before Death
Christine McVie's health problems before her death have been put under the spotlight. On Wednesday, McVie died peacefully at a hospital following a short illness. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking event and said that they were with her at the time of her passing. They also asked for privacy as...
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
Christine McVie Was the Only Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Willing to Talk About Stevie Nicks for a Cover Story
Fleetwood Mac was famously contentious. Christine McVie was the only bandmate willing to talk about Stevie Nicks for an article.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar
Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane added to 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest
Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, and Chris Lane have been added to the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest lineup!
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Tinx Calls On Fans To ‘Be Their Own Bestie’ For A Boost Of ‘Self Love’ & Confidence in 2023 (Exclusive)
TikTok’s ‘older sister’ Tinx is sharing her wise words ahead of the new year, to help her millions of fans find confidence and self love in 2023. The beloved influencer spoke to HollywoodLife, in partnership with Galderma, in an EXCLUSIVE interview, where she dished on how “showing up for yourself” can transform your self-esteem. “Sometimes that notion of being your own best friend can sound silly, or it can sound like selfish, but what I really mean when I say that is be kind to yourself,” Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, said to HL. “I think that especially as women, we’re so harsh on ourselves. We are literally our own worst critic and we’re so negative sometimes. The negative self talk that we allow is insane, right? It’s insane, and no one’s there to check us. No one’s there to say, ‘Hey, that’s really mean what you’re saying to yourself.'”
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to hit Gillette Stadium stage in 2023
For the first time, two music legends will grace a New England stage together in 2023. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will hold a joint concert on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist....
Roger Waters Unveils ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Album
Roger Waters has confirmed The Lockdown Sessions, an album of material recorded during the pandemic. Waters began updating various Pink Floyd classics as well as his own solo material in May 2020, and continued through earlier this year. The cover versions were shared with fans via YouTube and social media, but The Lockdown Sessions compiles all of them together in one place.
Elle King Cancels Shows After Suffering a Concussion From Stairs Accident
Elle King pulled out of radio concerts in Tampa, Detroit and Seattle this week, and in a statement shared on Thursday (Dec. 8), she reveals that an injury she sustained from an accident on a set of stairs led to her need to cancel those appearances. Via Instagram Stories and...
