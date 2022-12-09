TikTok’s ‘older sister’ Tinx is sharing her wise words ahead of the new year, to help her millions of fans find confidence and self love in 2023. The beloved influencer spoke to HollywoodLife, in partnership with Galderma, in an EXCLUSIVE interview, where she dished on how “showing up for yourself” can transform your self-esteem. “Sometimes that notion of being your own best friend can sound silly, or it can sound like selfish, but what I really mean when I say that is be kind to yourself,” Tinx, whose real name is Christina Najjar, said to HL. “I think that especially as women, we’re so harsh on ourselves. We are literally our own worst critic and we’re so negative sometimes. The negative self talk that we allow is insane, right? It’s insane, and no one’s there to check us. No one’s there to say, ‘Hey, that’s really mean what you’re saying to yourself.'”

22 MINUTES AGO