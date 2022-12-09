Mayor Harrell seeks new member for International Special Review District Board

Mayor Bruce Harrell invites community members to apply for an open position on the International Special Review District Board. The seven-member International Special Review District Board reviews facade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use, and street improvements, and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods director for all properties within the International Special Review District. The goals of the board are to maintain architectural character, cultural heritage, social diversity and, through the use of historic preservation, enhance the economic climate in the International Special Review District.

The open position is one of two seats on the board filled by mayoral appointment. Individuals who have an architectural background and an interest in historic preservation and/or familiarity with the Chinatown International District are encouraged to apply.

Board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 4:30 p.m. for approximately one to three hours. In addition, board members may be asked to serve on an additional committee as the Board deems appropriate. In general, Board members must commit approximately five to six hours per month to Board business. All board and committee meetings are both virtual and in-person.

The ISRD Board is made up of five elected members and two members who are appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by Seattle City Council. The five elected members consist of:

Two members who own property in the Chinatown International District or who own or are employed by businesses located in the Chinatown International District.

Two members who are either residents (including tenants) or persons with a recognized and demonstrated interest in the welfare of the Chinatown International District community.

One member-at-large.

Interested applicants must be Seattle residents. Board members serve without compensation. Those interested in being considered should send a letter of interest and resume by Wednesday, December 28.

Please email your letter and resume to: rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov

(reference the International Special Review District in the subject line)

Electronic submissions are preferred, if possible. To submit a paper copy, please address:

Rebecca Frestedt

International Special Review District

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

P.O. Box 94649

Seattle, WA, 98124-4649

For more information, contact Rebecca Frestedt at (206) 684-0226.

The City of Seattle is committed to promoting diversity in the city’s boards and commissions. Women, persons with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, young persons, senior citizens, persons of color, and immigrants are encouraged to apply.