NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say.

David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.

When Holland pulled into the 7-Eleven store at 8019 Mill Creek Road, officers took him into custody, the department said.

He was arraigned Friday and remains locked up at Bucks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, authorities said. Pennsylvania state court records show Holland is awaiting an extradition hearing at an unspecified date.

Details of the allegations against Holland were not immediately available Friday morning.

