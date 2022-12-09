ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

Should Berkeley have a city flag, motto and official song?

You’ll find souvenirs stamped with the city flag all over Chicago. Bars and restaurants love to fly its blue stripes and six-pointed red stars, and more than a few residents get it tattooed on their bodies. Oakland’s city flag, a green oak tree on a canary yellow background, isn’t...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Terrific East Bay restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

As the final scene in A Christmas Story attests (unabashed sinophobia notwithstanding), dinner at a restaurant on Christmas can provide both a saving grace and a festive memory. Plus, you don’t have to cook and clean for a gaggle of guests. This year, a handful of East Bay restaurants, ranging from Italian menus to a la carte Sichuan fare, will be open for Christmas 2022, ready to serve those of you who eschew holiday feast preparations, or don’t honor Christmas at all. And if you’re all alone for the holiday, don’t fret — grab a good book or a fully charged Kindle or iPad, and make a reservation at one of these choice spots.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Great East Bay restaurants and markets ready to make your Christmas feast

According to multiple sources, spending Christmas sequestered in a kitchen baking, cooking and washing up isn’t everybody’s idea of a delightful holiday. While this reporter cannot relate to such findings, I suspect many of you — who must navigate ornery in-laws, scheduling snafus and children strung out on peppermint bark — wish to be unburdened from as many culinary duties as possible this season. That’s why we’ve compiled this list to help you order your Christmas feast to go at one of these reliable and delicious local markets or restaurants. In turn, you’ll help to make their Christmas merry, too.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

UC strike: Parent workers tell Cal ‘learn to share’

Vincente Perez calculates his days “down to the minute.”. On weekdays, he rises at 7:30 a.m. and starts breakfast, which usually consists of cereal and fruit or a Pop-Tart. He wakes up his twins, Kaiyo and Mikai, at 7:45 a.m., and they get dressed, have breakfast, clear dishes, and pack their bags. Perez styles their hair, hands them their masks, and, at 8:20 a.m. they leave the house to walk to Ocean View Elementary School in Albany. At 8:30, the bell rings.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

The Berkeley Wire

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. Alta Bates Summit nurses to strike starting on Christmas Eve (CBS News) EBMUD water supply is in relatively good shape but district isn’t ‘counting any chickens yet’ (CalMatters) Federal marshals seize KPFA assets to pay...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

UC postdocs, academic researchers went back to work on Monday

Postdoctoral fellows and academic researchers across the University of California went back to work Monday morning after a four-week strike, while 36,000 UC student instructors and researchers remain on strike though an agreement may be getting closer. Two unions representing 12,000 postdocs and academic researchers — including 1,500 at UC...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy