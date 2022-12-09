ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Kenny Chesney to Release Charitable Song in Honor of Late Dog Ruby: 'They Give So Much Love'

The country star's upcoming track "Da Ruba Girl" is a favorite from his radio channel, and the money it raises will go toward Stray Rescue of St. Louis Kenny Chesney is not just honoring his dog Ruby with his latest track, but "every dog in the world" just like her. The country star has officially announced the release of charitable single "Da Ruba Girl," a standout from his No Shoes Radio station on SiriusXM dedicated to his pup who died Sunday. Releasing on Friday, the song is...
extratv

Zac Brown Engaged to Kelly Yazdi (Report)

Country singer Zac Brown, 44, is leveling up in his relationship with model and actress Kelly Yazdi, 31. Earlier this year, Brown popped the question to Yazdi — but the news didn’t break until now!. A source told People magazine, “He proposed in Hawaii a while ago. It...
HAWAII STATE
Loudwire

Evanescence Achieve Rare Diamond Certification for Breakout Album ‘Fallen’

Congrats are in order for Evanescence as the band has reached the rare Diamond Certification club for their breakout debut album, Fallen. For those not aware, a diamond certification from the RIAA means that an album has moved over 10 million units in the U.S. and that's a mark that only some of the most legendary rock and metal albums have achieved in the U.S.
Whiskey Riff

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s First Time Reuniting After The 1977 Plane Crash Was This Epic 13-Minute Instrumental Performance Of “Free Bird” With Charlie Daniels In 1979

There aren’t many songs that are more iconic than “Free Bird.”. Written by Allen Collins and Ronnie Van Zant, both founding members of the legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, the song was included on Skynyrd’s debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), and quickly helped the band cement their place as one of the most iconic southern rock bands of all time.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy