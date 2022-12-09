The country star's upcoming track "Da Ruba Girl" is a favorite from his radio channel, and the money it raises will go toward Stray Rescue of St. Louis Kenny Chesney is not just honoring his dog Ruby with his latest track, but "every dog in the world" just like her. The country star has officially announced the release of charitable single "Da Ruba Girl," a standout from his No Shoes Radio station on SiriusXM dedicated to his pup who died Sunday. Releasing on Friday, the song is...

