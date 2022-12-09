ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Queen of Clean | Hairbrushes and combs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CLEANING BRUSHES AND COMBS:. Use the end of a rat tail comb (or pick) and start loosening the hair from the bottom of the brush, working your way up to the top. Really get under everything by starting right against the pad of the brush to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Chesapeake offering free meals for holiday

CHESAPEAKE — The Village of Chesapeake is offering free meals to residents in advance of the Christmas holiday. Council member Katie Bentley said donations are being collected for the meals, which were discussed by council and approved at this week’s meeting on Monday. “We recognize things are tough...
CHESAPEAKE, OH
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
meigsindypress.com

Fire destroys two structures in Middleport

Middleport, Ohio- Saturday, December 10 at 5:36 a.m. Middleport fire department was alerted along with mutual aid from Pomeroy and Rutland fire departments to a working mobile home fire on Ash Street in the Village of Middleport. Crews were advised there was a question on whether or not the residence was occupied and there was a nearby exposure. Upon arrival of Middleport fire department they found a mobile home that was fully involved, and had spread to a two story commercial structure. Crews went to work on extinguishment of both structures. Additional mutual aid was requested from Mason Fire Department for manpower. The fire was brought under control in just a little over one hour.
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WOWK 13 News

350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Monday night hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school basketball now takes center stage for the next three months in our area and many teams now have a few games already under their uniforms. Monday night, Lawrence County crossed the Big Sandy River and took on Huntington St. Joe while Elliott County played at Raceland. Here’s the highlights from both games.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police, firefighters to hold parade for child hospital patients in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in the “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital. Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

SUV catches fire on I-64

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
Metro News

Fire death under investigation in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
CHARLESTON, WV

