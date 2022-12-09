Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Hairbrushes and combs
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CLEANING BRUSHES AND COMBS:. Use the end of a rat tail comb (or pick) and start loosening the hair from the bottom of the brush, working your way up to the top. Really get under everything by starting right against the pad of the brush to...
Ironton Tribune
Chesapeake offering free meals for holiday
CHESAPEAKE — The Village of Chesapeake is offering free meals to residents in advance of the Christmas holiday. Council member Katie Bentley said donations are being collected for the meals, which were discussed by council and approved at this week’s meeting on Monday. “We recognize things are tough...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Kanawha, and Pocahontas Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
meigsindypress.com
Fire destroys two structures in Middleport
Middleport, Ohio- Saturday, December 10 at 5:36 a.m. Middleport fire department was alerted along with mutual aid from Pomeroy and Rutland fire departments to a working mobile home fire on Ash Street in the Village of Middleport. Crews were advised there was a question on whether or not the residence was occupied and there was a nearby exposure. Upon arrival of Middleport fire department they found a mobile home that was fully involved, and had spread to a two story commercial structure. Crews went to work on extinguishment of both structures. Additional mutual aid was requested from Mason Fire Department for manpower. The fire was brought under control in just a little over one hour.
350 Comfort Cases will go to West Virginia foster homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Local foster care organizations will be receiving nearly 350 Comfort Cases filled with personal care items. This is all thanks to the Comfort Cases organization and its volunteers. Volunteers met at Orangetheory in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday to pack the cases. Each bag was filled with personal hygiene items like […]
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
Veteran-owned dog grooming and boarding business comes to Hurricane, West Virginia
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A brand new, state-of-the-art dog grooming and boarding facility has opened in Hurricane. On Monday, Lucky Dog K9 and City of Hurricane officials held a ribbon cutting for the new business at 2902 Putnam Ave. Lucky Dog K9 offers full-service dog grooming and boarding. The City of Hurricane says a daycare […]
Pursuit ends with man running into river in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been arrested after a chase in Huntington that ended with the suspect running into the Guyandotte River. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, the incident began around 3:07 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle near Route 60 and Roby Road […]
WSAZ
Monday night hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High school basketball now takes center stage for the next three months in our area and many teams now have a few games already under their uniforms. Monday night, Lawrence County crossed the Big Sandy River and took on Huntington St. Joe while Elliott County played at Raceland. Here’s the highlights from both games.
Final SMART529 sweepstakes winner announced
A Huntington child was recently awarded a $20,000 SMART529 scholarship by State Treasurer Riley Moore, making them the final winner in the program’s 20th Anniversary scholarship sweepstakes.
First brick street in the world was laid in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston, West Virginia. The brick road was laid on Summers Street, but there isn’t much brick left to see nowadays. Before brick roads, most streets were made out of dirt and gravel. In 1870,...
FBP donates more than $20,000 from employees to Pike County Community Fund
PIKETON, OH – Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) recently held their annual Employee Giving Campaign. In November, FBP representatives met with volunteers from the Pike County Community Fund (PCCF) to donate $21,585 from the campaign. During the campaign, employees had opportunities to decide where to send their donations. FBP employees hold...
Goodwill grand opening coming up for residents in Madison, West Virginia
MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (KV) says the “New Goodwill Experience” is coming soon to a town in Boone County, West Virginia. The grand opening for the new Goodwill in Madison is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 15. The new location at 700 Main St., Suite B, will open at 9 […]
Police, firefighters to hold parade for child hospital patients in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Saturday, several Charleston area rescue agencies will participate in the “Lights of Love” holiday lineup for patients at a local children’s hospital. Starting at 6 p.m., local police and fire crews will lead a mobile display of emergency vehicles down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) […]
WSAZ
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL METHODISTS SPLITTING WITH DENOMINATION AMID HOMOSEXUAL AND THEOLOGICAL DEBATES
LOUISA, KY. — Amid what has become a state and national uproar in the United Methodist denomination, at least two Lawrence County churches are listed as voting to withdraw from the state conference mostly over homosexuality in the pulpit. Professor Sonny Branham, a Louisa native who is a professor...
West Virginia man sentenced for driving into police cruiser, destroying gates at CAMC
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was found guilty on charges stemming from an incident during which he hit a police cruiser was sentenced on Monday in Kanawha County court. 46-year-old Larry Hamrick, of Charleston, will serve three to ten years in prison, and he will get credit for time served. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s […]
Metro News
Fire death under investigation in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Charleston. The blaze occurred in a residence in the 1100 block of Madison Street. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. The Charleston fire marshal is investigating. The man was pronounced dead at a Charleston hospital....
