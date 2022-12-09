Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed
Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
AOL Corp
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
Nova Twins have done a killer, heavy remix of one of the biggest pop songs of 2022
Listen to Nova Twins' new version of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' chart-smashing Unholy now
LeAnn Rimes forced to postpone performances due to 'bleed' on vocal cord
LeAnn Rimes is postponing some of her tour dates due to a bleed on her vocal cord.
hiphopnc.com
SZA Talks ‘SOS,’ Teases Move Into Makeup Empire And Farming
It’s been a long time coming — five whole years to be exact! — but pop sensation SZA is back to finally deliver her highly-anticipated sophomore album. A follow-up to her groundbreaking debut, which TIME Magazine notoriously ranked as the top album of 2017, the project is titled SOS and will consist of a whopping 23 tracks. Features have been kept at a minimum as per Ctrl, with Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and what could be unheard vocals from the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who’s listed as a guest on the closing track, being the sole collaborators.
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
100 gecs Reveal 10,000 gecs Release Date, Share Surprise New Snake Eyes EP: Listen
100 gecs are back. More than two years after releasing their debut album 1000 gecs, the Los Angeles–based duo has released a surprise EP called Snake Eyes. The three-track effort includes a guest feature from Skrillex on the song “Torture Me.” Listen to the EP below. Accompanying...
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan announces UK tour dates
The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan has announced that he is going on tour across the UK in 2023. After two successful sold-out shows at The O2 arena, the comedian will now go on a huge tour across the UK called the 'Black British Takeover Tour'. The tour will feature...
dancehallmag.com
Skillibeng To Join Chris Brown’s ‘Under the Influence’ Tour In Europe
Dancehall artist Skillibeng is set to join Grammy-winning phenomenon Chris Brown on his European ‘Under The Influence’ tour for 2023. Breezy broke the news via Instagram today (December 6, 2022) with a poster showing all the dates and locations for the tour. “Tickets on sale Friday. I’m bringing my brother @skillibeng on tour…. starting the year off wit a bang! See you there,” the US superstar wrote.
dancehallmag.com
Augustus Pablo’s ‘Thriller’ Enters Billboard Reggae Chart For The First Time
Augustus Pablo’s 1975 album Thriller, on the strength of a vinyl reissue on Black Friday, has made its way onto the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the first time ever. The eight-track vinyl record is the Reggae visionary’s third studio album, which was originally released by the UK-based label, Nationwide. For its recent Black Friday re-release, made possible through ORG Music on Record Store Day (RSD), 2,000 units, priced at $25.99 each, were sold out.
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
thesource.com
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.
sheenmagazine.com
TAYLOR SWIFT & FUTURE LEAD 2022 RIAA GOLD & PLATINUM TALLIES
The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in the prestigious Gold & Platinum program. Building on her history-making career with another rare million-plus first week launch, Taylor Swift earns the Top Album with her 2X Platinum Midnights (Republic Records), while Future locks the Top Single with his 3X Platinum “Wait for U” (Epic Records/Freebandz). #RIAATopCertified in 2022, this culmination celebrates those who commanded the charts and playlists throughout the year.
Kelela Is ‘On the Run’ in New Video and Upcoming Tour
Kelela is sharing a new taste of her upcoming album Raven with the release of the visuals for her song “On the Run,” as she announced a set of tour dates in the new year. The video follows the vocalist sitting in the passenger seat with Bambii, her co-producer, in the driver’s seat as Kelela rolls a joint and the two begin to cruise. The video splices the car clips as the two women sing along to the lyrics, with close-up shots of Kelela’s face. The dream sequence visual takes a sexy turn as the pair of women move things to...
rue21, Music Star Kane Brown Collaborate on Exclusive Limited-Edition Collection
WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- rue21, a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its collaboration with music star Kane Brown on an exclusive new collection. The partnership is the culmination of a special connection between rue21 and Brown, who has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005807/en/ Kane Brown has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. (Photo: Business Wire)
When Tina Turner Came To Britain: air date, contributors and everything we know
Everything we know about When Tina Turner Came To Britain, a new BBC music documentary.
Comments / 0