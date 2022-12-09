ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

U of M Health officially announces purchase of Sparrow at press conference

By Andrew Birkle
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYvxV_0jdCgtUi00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials from Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health held a press conference in Lansing Friday to officially announce U of M’s deal to buy Sparrow.

The two groups first announced the major news Thursday afternoon, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

The press conference started at 10 a.m. and the list of speakers included Sparrow President and CEO James F. Dover, U of M Health President David Miller, member of the U of M Board of Regents Ron Weiser and more.

U of M’s Michigan Medicine to buy Sparrow Health System

Sparrow said Thursday the proposed agreement will ‘expand services to mid-Michigan residents, provide access to the highest level of care, improve facilities and technology, and begin a new chapter in Sparrow’s storied history.’

“The partnership with University of Michigan Health provides Sparrow the opportunity to take a greater leadership role in improving the health of the communities we serve,” said Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover.

As part of the deal, U of M Health has committed $800 million in investments to Sparrow Health System over the next eight years, according to a release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themanchestermirror.com

U-M hospital system to acquire Sparrow Health in latest Michigan merger

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Lansing-based Sparrow Health System is to be absorbed into Michigan Medicine by next summer — a move that hospital leaders say will expand access to specialty medicine in mid-Michigan and put Sparrow on better financial footing, the health systems announced Friday.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs December 12, 2022

County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate to VP – Loss Mitigation Officer. Joe R. Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank (“CNB”), is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in...
JACKSON, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Macomb, Oakland communities receive forestry grants from state DNR

Seven projects in Oakland County and one in Macomb County recently received word they are line for a community forestry grant, according to state officials. They are among 24 recipients that will split $238,600 in community forestry grant awards issued by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Program.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

Long a GOP stronghold, Midland’s politics are shifting

MIDLAND, MI — Dan Kildee knows the menu at Molasses like the back of his hand. The U.S. Congressman’s familiarity with the downtown Midland eatery came during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he visited his daughter in the city and regularly ordered barbecue takeout from the restaurant.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy