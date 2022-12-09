Read full article on original website
Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree
A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires. Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
Petition calls for Kanye West to lose honourary doctorate from prestigious Chicago art school
Kanye West should lose his honourary doctorate from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to backers of an online petition.The antisemitic rapper, who is now known as Ye, has gone on a string of shocking rants and last week admitted that he “liked”Adolf Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.West, who grew up in Chicago, was awarded the honourary degree by the school in 2015. He attended the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University before dropping out at the age of 20 to pursue his music career.The change.org petition, which says that...
Kanye West Loses Honorary Degree As SAIC Condemns “Dangerous Statements”
Ye received the honorary doctorate in 2015, but in a letter, the school rebuked the rapper’s “anti-Semitic, racist, and dangerous statements.”. He has lost billions in partnerships, lucrative deals have dissolved, and now Kanye West no longer holds an honorary degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. The South Side native has consistently praised his hometown in his music and given back to local communities. His success earned the attention of the Art Institute, but today (December 8), it was announced that they have rescinded their honorary doctorate.
Kanye West’s honorary SAIC degree revoked after anti-Semitic comments
Kanye West has lost his honorary degree to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago following the controversial remarks he’s made toward the Jewish and black communities. In a letter obtained by TMZ on Thursday, SAIC president Elissa Tenny explaned that the rapper “has exhibited disturbing behaviors and made dangerous statements that do not align with our community values.” Tenny wrote that West’s “anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements” are “disgusting and condemnable” and have been “painful for our entire community.” While Tenny reiterated that while the private art school — who awarded West an honorary doctorate in 2015 — grants honorary...
After Antisemitic Comments and Backlash, Kanye West to Relaunch His Exclusive Christian School, Donda Academy
Kanye West made headlines later this year when he made anti-semitic remarks. His hate speech resulted in multiple nullified contracts and losses. It also affected his financial standing as he dropped off from the list of billionaires. Balenciaga, GAP, and Adidas famously cut ties with him. While the demise of...
