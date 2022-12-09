Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO