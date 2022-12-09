Read full article on original website
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READING OF BILL AMENDING PERSONNEL MANUAL
The Boonville City Council heard the first reading of a bill to amend the personnel manual during its recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the bill would would add winter break leave to the manual. The amendment to the manual would be effective January 1, 2023. The council...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUST OF CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER C.T. VIVIAN AT MORGAN STREET PARK
The Boonville City Council approved a bust at Morgan Street Park for civil rights leader C.T Vivian, who was born in Boonville, during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the bust of Vivian would be placed on the one remaining pedestal at the park. Vivian helped found...
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE CONTRACT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA SERVICES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a contract with PageFreezer for services related to social media during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman says PageFreezer maintains records of the city’s website, which is required under state statute. Klussman said the board approved the contract with the company.
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS WATER RATES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen discussed ordinances related to water rates during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman recommended postponing any action to set water rates for Concordia customers to further discuss options at a future meeting. The board will continue discussion on Concordia water rates...
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSSES BILL TO CLOSE DOWN PARKING ON 24TH STREET TERRACE
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen discussed a bill to close down parking on 24th Street Terrace during a recent meeting. City Administrator Jeanette Dobson stated that MFA has built a new fertilizer plant on the street. According to Dobson, the businesses on the street have sufficient parking on their lots.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY DIVISION OF FIRE SAFETY INVESTIGATES FATAL FIRE IN SALISBURY
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS) has received a request from the Salisbury Fire Department to investigate a residential fire in Salisbury. Two people were killed in the fire. The Salisbury Fire Department received a call to respond to a fire at 207 West Third Street in Salisbury at...
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE PROJECT SOUTH OF CARROLLTON COMPLETE
A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is now complete. Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation completed the project which began August 18, 2022. During construction, temporary traffic signals were in place...
mycouriertribune.com
Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty
LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
kttn.com
Trenton man returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton man, 32-year-old William Edward Grimes the fourth, was to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Grimes was arrested on Friday and accused of a residency violation due to failure to notify a supervising officer and he was accused of failing to report as directed to the officer.
kmmo.com
BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SWEET SPRINGS
A boil advisory has been issued in Sweet Springs. According to a city official, the advisory is on South Walnut Street, from Marshall Street north of the dead end. The advisory was caused after a water break was repaired during the morning hours of Monday, December 12. If you have...
kggfradio.com
SERT Team Assists IPD in Arrest
The Independence Police Department calls for emergency response backup in an arrest of an Independence man. Saturday just before noon, IPD requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team. IPD Officers responded to the scene in reference to Kyle Harris, who had felony aggravated offender registration warrants....
Sedalia Police Reports For December 12th, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 11th, Officers located multiple items in the roadway near the intersection of East Saline Street and North Engineer Avenue. Four boxes full of tools, a chainsaw, and an air compressor were transported to the Sedalia Police Department. They were placed into evidence for safe keeping.
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTY DECEMBER 12-18
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 12-18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
KMBC.com
Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
kchi.com
Arrests And Attempted Suicide In Police Report
Two hundred ten calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 01:46 a.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington Street and 1st St. The driver was found to be driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Caldwell County. He was arrested and transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.
KMBC.com
Residents frustrated with long lines to pay property taxes after increase
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, residents are lining up to pay their property taxes before the end of the year. But many are frustrated by more than just their bill. Those lines? They're longer than usual. Visiting the Jackson County Collections Department website for information on your personal...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Kansas City man sentenced to prison in girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend Khasheme Strother in 2021.
Teen and grandmother die in Salisbury house fire
Two people, a 17-year-old boy and his grandmother, died in a house fire in Salisbury early Sunday morning. The post Teen and grandmother die in Salisbury house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Four Booked For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
