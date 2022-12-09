Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Top Speed
Check Out Harley-Davidson's One And Only Scooter Ever Made
Every motorcycle manufacturer has a niche and Harley-Davidson’s is brawny cruisers. Finding a niche, though, takes plenty of experimenting, and the MoCo did a lot in its early days. The Harley-Davidson Topper from the 1960s is a fitting example of this, as it was the first and last time HD forayed into the scooter segment. It also marked Harley’s attempt to focus on the small-capacity market after it acquired a 50 percent stake in Aermacchi.
Top Speed
Here's Why A Ford Everest Hybrid Could Be A Smash Hit In America
The Ford Everest is a mid-sized SUV that has been immensely popular in many parts of the world, in regions like Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. It is a Ranger-based SUV that is packed with adventure-ready features and updated technology to provide a perfect balance between off-road and everyday driving. The third-gen Everest went on sale earlier this year. With its combination of style, comfort, and performance capabilities, a potential hybrid model of the Next-gen Everest could be popular in the American market if it were ever introduced here.
Forget the F-150 Lightning and Hummer EV. Ford and GM's real battle is for electric delivery vans.
Ford and GM are going head to head in the pivot to electric vehicles, but the balance of their rivalry may hinge on the humble delivery van.
Carbon-Bodied Ford GT Will Have 1,500 HP Of Le Mans-Derived Fury
The original do-over Ford GT was a 550-horsepower supercharged V8 monster. But someone out there thinks it still needs roughly 1,000 hp more. GT1 isn't just a race car classification. The Michigan-based shop will turn your circa 2005 GT into a carbon-bodied, winged, 1,500+ horsepower racing monster. GT1 bought the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford GT Mk IV, 2024 Corvette E-Ray: Today's Car News
Ford revealed the new Mk IV version of its GT supercar, which the automaker promises will be the last. It's a track-only model similar to the previous GT Mk II, but this time it has unique designs for the body and engine. We're also told to expect more than 800 hp.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Zagato Teases The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Coupe We Long For
News of a new Alfa Romeo model is pretty rare these days, but according to a now-expired Instagram story, it seems that the Italian automaker will be joining forces with legendary design house Zagato. Their project? A bespoke machine based on the Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan. The existing four-door is already a stunner, and bringing Zagato's trademark flourishes to the platform will undoubtedly result in something special.
Top Speed
Ram Might Be Late To The EV Party, But The 2024 Ram Revolution Will Stir The Market Like No Other
Get ready, Ram fanboys; the Ram Revolution is upon us, and the all-new 2024 1500 electric pickup truck promises to shake up the EV market and set a new standard for full-size trucks. The truck was unveiled at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, inviting fans to contribute their feedback to create an even better model by 2024. The full-scale clay model has been teased over the past year, and honestly, the Ram diehards are exhausted with the waiting game. The one-minute teaser video showed the new take on the EV truck which comes complete with bold daylight LED lamps. There are also perimeter headlights illuminating that iconic Ram badge. The company also announced its official debut date for January 5th at CES in Las Vegas. The Rams CEO offers an ambiguous prediction that hints at this electric Ram 1500 EV surpassing its close rivals, such as the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevrolet Silverado EVs, and Rivian R1T. And with the GMC Hummer EV joining the 2024 Ram Electric on its mission of work-play balance, we're sure that things will only get more exciting over time!
Autoweek.com
1984 Ford Escort Needs Less Maintenance than Japanese Competitors
The Ford Escort first hit American showrooms as a 1981 model, replacing the amazingly obsolete Pinto. It became the best-selling car in America in 1982 and stayed on top of the charts for most of the decade. Here's a magazine ad for the 1984 Escort bragging about a quality most car shoppers don't consider: the number of scheduled maintenance items.
Top Speed
Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission
Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
Ferrari appoint Alfa Romeo chief Fred Vasseur as new team principal
Ferrari have appointed former Alfa Romeo chief Fred Vasseur as their new team principal.Vasseur replaces Mattia Binotto at the team following confirmation last month that he would step down at the end of the season.Alfa Romeo said on Tuesday that Vasseur was leaving his role at Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport and his appointment by Ferrari followed just hours later.Ferrari finished second to Red Bull in the constructors championship last season but Binotto resigned with “regret” after the team tailed off following a promising start to the campaign.The Italian team were accused of making a number of questionable strategy...
Top Speed
Jay Leno Illustrates Why This Oldsmobile Calais Quad 442 Isn't Your Grandmother's Olds
It goes without saying that Jay Leno’s Garage features some of most iconic, and sometimes obscure, vehicles out there. Each car has its own significance in the automotive history, but what the heck is a 1991 Oldsmobile Caleis doing on this show? The former showman and avid car enthusiast/collector introduces us to an unlikely an obscure performance model, one even GM fans are not so familiar with. We are talking about a 1991 Oldsmobile Quad 442. It’s based on the Caleis, which normally wouldn’t catch a second look, but Jay Leno explains in detail what makes this one so special by delving into the lore and engineering behind the car.
Top Speed
This Custom Harley-Davidson Bagger Is All-Electric And Better Than Ever
Harley-Davidson is yet to make a sizeable impact in the EV world. The LiveWire, though impressive, hasn’t raked in too many sales, and part of the reason here is that it simply doesn’t fit the Harley-Davidson bill well. After all, it’s a streetfighter from a company that is known for its thumping American cruisers. The solution? Well, we believe an electric Harley-Davidson cruiser could be a game-changer for the company. And since the MoCo is yet to take an action in this direction, YouTuber Rich Rebuilds took matters into his own hands, creating a custom all-electric Harley-Davidson bagger.
Top Speed
German-Built Custom BMW R 18 Pays Homage To American Choppers
Ever since BMW introduced the R 18 cruiser, it’s been urging bike shops to customize them. As a result, we’ve seen several impressive custom R 18s, and the trend continues this year too. A more recent example is an R 18 built by Germany’s Procar Automobile GmbH, which has transformed the cruiser into an American chopper. It also shows just how good the motorcycle custom scene is in Germany.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Real-World Towing Test And Jumping Attempt
The Ford F-150 Lightning is quick, highly capable, and able to tow a respectable load. However, if you plan to use it to tow, you should be aware of how much range to expect. Thankfully, there is already an overabundance of range tests and towing tests online. This latest video from Chillin' with Chet not only tests the Lightning's real-world towing range, but also shows how well (or not) the electric truck can jump.
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
