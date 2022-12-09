Read full article on original website
Western Oregon highway to open today in full after rain-soaked landslide
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation says a western Oregon highway will open more fully today after a landslide closed it late November. ODOT says U.S. Highway 30 will be open daytime as of 4pm today about 20 miles east of Astoria, and when it opens between Astoria and Clatskanie it will stay open while landslide repairs continue.
Clatsop County logging firm is named Operator of the Year for NW Oregon
F and B Logging based in Warrenton, Ore., has been chosen as Operator of the Year for Northwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees to the Oregon Board of Forestry. The Regional Forest Practices Committee for Northwest Oregon selected the firm last month. F and B’s owner, Mike Falleur, will be recognized along with two other recipients representing Southwest and Eastern Oregon in Salem at the January 4 meeting of the Board. The other selected firms are: Eastern Oregon – Chuck Sarrett of...
Take a steam engine along the Oregon coast for a joyful holiday journey | Grant's Getaways
GARIBALDI, Ore. — This week, we travel in unique fashion to enjoy the holiday season! We ride the rails along the Oregon coast aboard a Christmas Train that’s all decked out with decorations, hot chocolate and plenty of season’s greetings. You can tell a lot about a...
Woodland expresses concerns over surface mining near city limits
An application for a rock quarry in North Clark County across the Lewis River from Woodland has city staff concerned about how mining operations would affect residents. During a Dec. 5 Woodland City Council meeting, Community Development Director Travis Goddard presented information about a change to Clark County land use planning that would allow for surface mining on property near the city. If the application is approved by the county it would place an overlay on about 46 acres on a western half of a parcel near Cardai Hill Road on land currently zoned as forest resources.
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
New DIY Music Fest Erupts in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria for Holidays
(Astoria, Oregon) – There's a not-so-silent night coming to the north Oregon coast with something that happens simultaneously around the nation on December 21: what's known as Make Music Winter has an installment in Astoria. Here and around the country, musicians of all types and abilities are invited to join in the joyous noise as audiences turn themselves into the attraction. It's the ultimate DIY (Do It Yourself) party for the holidays. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek near Kelso, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road...
Cost Estimate to Replace Interstate Bridge Increases 56%
The administrator for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project today released new cost estimates for the job, which would create a new span across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash., add light rail to the bridge and make a variety of changes to the highways on both sides of the river.
Lengthy closure expected on Hwy 26 following crash
Following a crash Friday morning, officials closed a section of Highway 26 halfway between Portland and Seaside.
Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
Two women accused of murdering man in Oregon's Tillamook State Forest caught in Nevada
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. - Two women wanted in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old man who was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest last week have been captured and arrested in Nevada, authorities said Monday. The victim’s body was found Friday at a campsite...
Shoplifting arrests nab 6 in Beaverton; 2 from out of state
A targeted shoplifting operation on Friday ended with the arrests of 6 people, two of whom are from out-of-state, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
North Coast Homicide, Dec. 5
Law enforcement agencies along the Oregon Coast have been on the look out for two women suspected of murdering a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest. The body of the unidentified male was found at a campsite Dec. 2, 2022. His light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan (OR lic – YPM 326) was missing. Two persons of interest have been developed by North Coast investigators. Forty-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill & 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee. They had been reportedly living in their car in the same area, at the East Fork of the Trask River.
A Vancouver teen died after a fentanyl overdose at school, but the district didn't tell parents or police what happened
KGW used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in a high school bathroom, and why it wasn't shared. On May 3, 2022, just after 8 a.m., a staff member at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. called 911. "I need...
Oregon’s oldest prison inmate, born in 1929, dies
The oldest inmate held by the Oregon Department of Correction has died at age 93, the agency said. David Volkman was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in 2014, according to court records. The charges involved two women victims. He was convicted after a jury trial.
Officials: Man shot wife, baby before turning gun on himself
Clark County authorities say a man shot his wife and infant child before fatally shooting himself on Wednesday.
Officials ID man suspected of shooting wife, baby before killing himself
The man who allegedly shot his wife and infant before turning the gun on himself was identified by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.
Tillamook Male Sentenced to Federal Prison, Dec. 8
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Tillamook County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after he was found driving a stolen vehicle while possessing explosive materials housed in a metal bottle. Robert David Larsen, 36, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on April 27, 2021, officers from the Cornelius Police Department pulled Larsen over while he was driving a stolen vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found suspected explosive materials and several catalytic converters in the trunk. The explosive material was constructed out of an 8-inch metal bottle filled with a smokeless, explosive powder. The bottle had a detonation cord inserted through a drilled hole in the bottle’s cap. On June 1, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a three-count indictment charging Larsen with possessing an unregistered destructive device, unlawfully transporting explosive materials, and possessing explosive materials as a convicted felon. On May 23, 2022, Larsen pleaded guilty to unlawfully transporting explosive materials. Larsen was in state custody from April 2021 until July 2022, when he was transferred to federal custody. His 15-month federal sentence will run consecutive to the time Larsen served in state custody. This case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Cornelius Police Department. It was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Hillsboro man dies in motorcycle crash in Bethany
BETHANY, Ore. — A man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a car in the community of Bethany late Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Drivers reported the crash at Northwest Laidlaw Road near 153rd Terrace around 4:45 p.m. and said the man on the...
Death Notice: Dec. 6, 2022
• EUGENE J. BRANDNER, 73, Chehalis, died Nov. 23 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
