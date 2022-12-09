ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ

Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
JACKSON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

New Mr. Softee Ice Cream Store Opening in Cape May Court House, NJ

You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him. Brian was watching the movie, "The Founder,", starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ

- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
VINELAND, NJ
97.3 ESPN

When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?

As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Philly

Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend

The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
CAPE MAY, NJ
playnj.com

Resorts CEO Says: ‘Atlantic City’s Best Years Ahead Of Us’

The future of the Atlantic City casino industry will depend on new technology, diversity and inclusion and whether the city, state and county can learn to work together, said a panel of industry experts at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. The panel discussion held Thursday afternoon was a conversation about the process and impact of legalizing casino gaming titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

