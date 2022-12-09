Read full article on original website
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Ventnor Mayor Rejects ‘Ice Skating For Whites Only’ At AC Rink
Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Holtzman is not sitting back any longer while some in Atlantic City are erroneously spreading the word that ice skating and ice hockey at the Atlantic City Skate Zone participants are “whites only from out of town.”. It’s a disturbing (similar) narrative that Atlantic...
AC Council President Challenges Ventnor Mayor on ‘Whites Only’ Claim
In a fiery on-air exchange, Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt directly and forcefully challenged Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Hotlzman’s “Whites Only” comments regarding the use of the Atlantic City ice skating rink. Holtzman did not budge one inch from the public claim that she made...
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in New Jersey and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
Wolves Will Literally Lick Your Face At Awesome Wolf Rescue In Jackson, NJ
Everybody had a favorite animal growing up. Do you remember what yours was?. Ever since I was little, I was always drawn to wolves. I think it's because my mom was such a big Kevin Costner fan, so I watched "Dances With Wolves" way more times than any kid should have. It is funny, though, because I was afraid of the wolf scene from Disney's "Beauty And The Beast." So, I was afraid of animated wolves but fascinated by real ones, go figure.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
‘Step into’ a holiday Hallmark movie this month in Bordentown, NJ
If you’re looking for some festive things to do this time of year before it’s too late, look no further! A super wholesome event is happening every Thursday in Bordentown during the Holiday Season that you for sure do not want to miss. I was scrolling on Facebook...
This Record-Breaking $25M Burlington County Mansion Should Be in “Succession”
If you're into gawking at absolutely palatial houses for sale in New Jersey, strap in for this one! This mansion tucked away in Burlington County is on the market for a record-breaking amount!. This is 2801 Riverton Road, Cinnaminson NJ 08077. It was just featured in the real estate section...
New Mr. Softee Ice Cream Store Opening in Cape May Court House, NJ
You never know where you'll find inspiration. Brian McDowell is a classic entrepreneur. He's an idea man, and he never knows when the next big thing will hit him. Brian was watching the movie, "The Founder,", starring Michael Keaton. It's the 2016 biopic that follows the life of Ray Kroc. Kroc is seen as the visionary, who helped expand Mcdonald's to the behemoth company it is today.
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ
- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?
As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
Vehicle transactions restored at MVC agency in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business. New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all...
Ready for some sunshine? Here are cheap flights from the Philadelphia area to Florida.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Looking to get away? Well, you're in luck! Airlines are expanding flights to Florida from some of our smaller airports.Spirit Airlines has already announced it will provide nonstop service from Atlantic City to Palm Beach. That starts on Thursday.The airline said special discounted fares will start at $50 one-way. It already flies to four other Florida locations.And Avelo Airlines will soon offer cheap, non-stop flights to Florida at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The airline will have flights to five Florida airports from $49 starting Feb.1, 2023. But with airline departures at the airport over the years, some are questioning if the airline will stay.In the past two decades, three airlines have announced operations at the airport, only to leave shortly after due in part to competition with surrounding airports. Airport officials say this new contract shows that Avelo is here to stay.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Adventures to Explore in South Jersey this Weekend
The weekend is approaching, and the weather should be decent- especially Saturday. Here are some ideas of things to do to get out of the house. Cape May has phenomenal dolphin and whale-watching opportunities this time of year. How many times have you sat on the beach looking out at the water, and suddenly a couple of big fins start protruding from the ocean? They have such a smooth, arching motion as they seem to have a planned route. They look close enough to see, but never close enough.
playnj.com
Resorts CEO Says: ‘Atlantic City’s Best Years Ahead Of Us’
The future of the Atlantic City casino industry will depend on new technology, diversity and inclusion and whether the city, state and county can learn to work together, said a panel of industry experts at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. The panel discussion held Thursday afternoon was a conversation about the process and impact of legalizing casino gaming titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey.”
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
Sailboat, 2 sailors headed from Cape May, NJ to Fla. missing
CAPE MAY — A pair of sailors and their vessel are overdue and the Coast Guard is reaching out to the public for help to find them. The 30-foot Catalina sailboat named the Atrevida II left Cape May last month with its destination set as Marathon, Florida. However, the boat has not yet shown up, according to Coast Guard.
