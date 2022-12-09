Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund.
NBC San Diego
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood Stake Is Tied Up in FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings, CEO Tenev Says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
crowdfundinsider.com
Real Estate Business Flow Chooses Bond to Power Digital Wallet for Community Members
Bond, the embedded finance platform, announced that residential real estate business Flow has selected Bond as the embedded finance platform partner “to power Flow’s planned digital wallet, which will offer differentiated financial products.”. Bond’s platform “enables Flow to provide its community members with a unique set of embedded...
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster
An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
cryptopotato.com
Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown
Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
crowdfundinsider.com
Earned Wage Access Fintech Paywatch Acquires $9M to Support Business Expansion Efforts
Earned Wage Access (EWA) service provider Paywatch has reportedly secured $9 million via a pre-Series A funding round that was led by existing investor Third Prime. The investment round also included contributions from Hana Ventures which is the venture division of Hana Financial Group in Korea. Parkwood Corp. and the endowments of Vanderbilt University and University of Illinois Foundation also took part in the raise.
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
crowdfundinsider.com
Startups, Large Corporations Revisit Strategies to Balance Growth, Profitability, Report Reveals
The current business environment is getting tougher with higher interest rates, rising inflation, talent crunch, and weaker supply chains while investors “are increasingly demanding profitable growth,” according to an update from GlobalData. To hedge against these shifts, startups as well as bigger corporations are “revisiting their scaling strategy...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
NBC San Diego
Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals
Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Professionals Believe Open Source is Valuable to Industry Growth: FINOS Survey
The adoption of open source in the financial services industry is “on the rise, largely led by organizations with Open Source Program Offices (OSPOs), which are more than twice as likely to encourage open source consumption, and nearly three times as likely to encourage open source contribution.”. These insights...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Annual Reminder: Reg CF Issuers File Your Annual Reports! Majority Have Not Filed a Form C-AR
The team at Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) has issued their annual warning to firms that utilized Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) to file their annual statements – as required by the exemption. If a company has not filed their annual report they are in breach of the rules under Reg CF.
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman-Fried to Binance CEO: You Won, Stop Lying
Binance and FTX’s bosses have two different accounts of their exchange’s business dealings prior to the latter firm’s collapse. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) traded barbs over Twitter on Friday as each contested the true nature of their private business dealings.
