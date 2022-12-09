ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
crowdfundinsider.com

Real Estate Business Flow Chooses Bond to Power Digital Wallet for Community Members

Bond, the embedded finance platform, announced that residential real estate business Flow has selected Bond as the embedded finance platform partner “to power Flow’s planned digital wallet, which will offer differentiated financial products.”. Bond’s platform “enables Flow to provide its community members with a unique set of embedded...
The Hill

Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster

An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
crowdfundinsider.com

Earned Wage Access Fintech Paywatch Acquires $9M to Support Business Expansion Efforts

Earned Wage Access (EWA) service provider Paywatch has reportedly secured $9 million via a pre-Series A funding round that was led by existing investor Third Prime. The investment round also included contributions from Hana Ventures which is the venture division of Hana Financial Group in Korea. Parkwood Corp. and the endowments of Vanderbilt University and University of Illinois Foundation also took part in the raise.
crowdfundinsider.com

Startups, Large Corporations Revisit Strategies to Balance Growth, Profitability, Report Reveals

The current business environment is getting tougher with higher interest rates, rising inflation, talent crunch, and weaker supply chains while investors “are increasingly demanding profitable growth,” according to an update from GlobalData. To hedge against these shifts, startups as well as bigger corporations are “revisiting their scaling strategy...
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
NBC San Diego

Blackstone Chief Defends Real Estate Fund Amid Rush for Withdrawals

Blackstone has taken heat over the past week for limiting withdrawals from its $69 billion private REIT. President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray defended the positioning and structure, noting that investors knew BREIT had limits on redemptions. Investors nervous about Blackstone's real estate investment trust should view it as...
kitco.com

Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman-Fried to Binance CEO: You Won, Stop Lying

Binance and FTX’s bosses have two different accounts of their exchange’s business dealings prior to the latter firm’s collapse. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) traded barbs over Twitter on Friday as each contested the true nature of their private business dealings.

