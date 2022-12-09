ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 282 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

UFC 282 live stream results, play-by-play updates: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will limp across the pay-per-view (PPV) finish line with the tattered “Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, plagued with multiple injuries and last-minute cancelations. The reworked UFC 282 PPV line up will be topped by the light heavyweight clash between former champion, Jan Blachowicz, and surging contender Magomed Ankalaev, who collide for the vacant 205-pound strap. Before that five-round title fight gets underway, outspoken lightweight attraction, Paddy Pimblett, looks to continue his meteoric rise up the 155-pound ladder at the expense of division mainstay Jared Gordon. All that and so much more for the promotion’s final PPV event of 2022.
Darren Till releases statement after UFC 282 loss: ‘This is not a retirement speech’

Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya matchup

Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
UFC 282 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its final pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2022 as UFC 282 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event will be a Light Heavyweight title fight as Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz vie for the vacant strap. In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett will battle Jared Gordon in a Lightweight affair.
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282

Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
Swerve! Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill booked for UFC 283 main event

Well, that was sure was quick ... and odd. Moments after UFC 282’s disappointing pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev concluded, company President, Dana White, announced that former Light Heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira, will fight for the still-vacant division crown against top-ranked contender, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, 2023.
