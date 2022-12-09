ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Get to know Deion Sanders’ five kids: Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi It seems like there's little Deion Sanders can't do. A legendary Hall of Fame football star and former Major League Baseball player, Sanders has also dabbled in rap, appeared on his own reality television show and worked as a long-running sports analyst for the NFL Network. His latest act, however, is launching a successful football coaching career, first at HBCU Jackson State University and, as of December 2022, at Colorado University. But in addition to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

