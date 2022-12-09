ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
u.today

One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com

DOGE Crashes 8% Daily, How Low Can it Drop? (Dogecoin Price Analysis)

DOGE has lost its sparkle after failing to move beyond the key resistance. This put bears in charge, and they seem eager to take the price lower. The key resistance at $0.11 has stopped the bull’s most recent attempt to move DOGE’s price higher. This has created a lower high on the chart and turned the price action bearish. Sellers appear in control now, and the price could quickly fall back on the support at $0.075.
fullycrypto.com

Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin

Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Make-or-Break Moment, Warns of Dead Cat Bounce

A seasoned crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is reaching a key moment in its cycle that could determine its short-term fate. In a new video update, seasoned Bitcoin analyst, trader and bull Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that BTC still looks considerably weak, and could be close to another capitulation.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Volatility Incoming? Two Things to Watch Over the Week

After a choppy and directionless week, the crypto market is finally reaching a turning point. The bear market has been relentless. The little upward momentum gathered last week came to halt. For the most part, the price action has been at the mercy of good and bad news. The whales are hibernating, and with little volatility, Bitcoin is, by far and large, directionless.
cryptopotato.com

Bybit Launches Merkle Tree-Verified Proof of Reserves

ByBit has joined the ranks of major crypto exchanges such as Binance to publicly provide its proof of reserves. The Dubai-based platform announced the launch of a Merkle Tree-based proof-of-reserve system to enable users to verify their assets deposited into the exchange as well as Bybit’s holdings. The verification...
cryptopotato.com

Market Watch: Telegram’s TON Soars 10%, BTC Slips Below $17K

The cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm throughout the past 24 hours, bracing for tomorrow’s CPI release and SBF’s testimony. The market continues to be rather uneventful, perhaps in anticipation of some major happening throughout the week. Bitcoin’s price has slipped below $17K, as the total capitalization sits below $880 billion.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs Explains How to Regulate Crypto After FTX

Goldman Sachs believes regulators should focus on crypto’s trusted, centralized entities – but not the blockchain. Goldman Sachs published a research note on Friday covering blockchain technology and the recent demise of the crypto exchange FTX. The investment banking giant believes regulation is “needed at the point of...

