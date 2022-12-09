Read full article on original website
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
DOGE Crashes 8% Daily, How Low Can it Drop? (Dogecoin Price Analysis)
DOGE has lost its sparkle after failing to move beyond the key resistance. This put bears in charge, and they seem eager to take the price lower. The key resistance at $0.11 has stopped the bull’s most recent attempt to move DOGE’s price higher. This has created a lower high on the chart and turned the price action bearish. Sellers appear in control now, and the price could quickly fall back on the support at $0.075.
Coinbase incentivizes customers to dump USDT for USDC as new allegations of SBF stablecoin manipulation emerge
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fiat-backed stablecoins […] provide customers stability and confidence during times of volatility,” they wrote in a blog post....
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
Three Reasons Why Ethereum Could be a Better Bet Than Bitcoin
Bitcoin tends to be the go-to coin for many during a bull market. Ethereum has been the most popular alt coin for many years. There are signs that Ethereum might enjoy the next bull run more than Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the undisputed top dog when it comes to the crypto...
Veteran Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) Reaching Make-or-Break Moment, Warns of Dead Cat Bounce
A seasoned crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is reaching a key moment in its cycle that could determine its short-term fate. In a new video update, seasoned Bitcoin analyst, trader and bull Tone Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that BTC still looks considerably weak, and could be close to another capitulation.
Bitcoin Volatility Incoming? Two Things to Watch Over the Week
After a choppy and directionless week, the crypto market is finally reaching a turning point. The bear market has been relentless. The little upward momentum gathered last week came to halt. For the most part, the price action has been at the mercy of good and bad news. The whales are hibernating, and with little volatility, Bitcoin is, by far and large, directionless.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
Bybit Launches Merkle Tree-Verified Proof of Reserves
ByBit has joined the ranks of major crypto exchanges such as Binance to publicly provide its proof of reserves. The Dubai-based platform announced the launch of a Merkle Tree-based proof-of-reserve system to enable users to verify their assets deposited into the exchange as well as Bybit’s holdings. The verification...
Market Watch: Telegram’s TON Soars 10%, BTC Slips Below $17K
The cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm throughout the past 24 hours, bracing for tomorrow’s CPI release and SBF’s testimony. The market continues to be rather uneventful, perhaps in anticipation of some major happening throughout the week. Bitcoin’s price has slipped below $17K, as the total capitalization sits below $880 billion.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
Goldman Sachs Explains How to Regulate Crypto After FTX
Goldman Sachs believes regulators should focus on crypto’s trusted, centralized entities – but not the blockchain. Goldman Sachs published a research note on Friday covering blockchain technology and the recent demise of the crypto exchange FTX. The investment banking giant believes regulation is “needed at the point of...
