DOGE has lost its sparkle after failing to move beyond the key resistance. This put bears in charge, and they seem eager to take the price lower. The key resistance at $0.11 has stopped the bull’s most recent attempt to move DOGE’s price higher. This has created a lower high on the chart and turned the price action bearish. Sellers appear in control now, and the price could quickly fall back on the support at $0.075.

20 HOURS AGO