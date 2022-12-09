Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
WNDU
Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
MSP looking for a truck connected to a theft case
Michigan State Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a truck that may have been involved in a theft case.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo County hires accountants to monitor treasurer's office amid performance concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Administrator hired a team of accountants after they say the elected county treasurer Thomas Whitener almost defaulted on a large bond payment. The $95 million dollar payment, which was due on November 1st, partially funds the county's under-construction justice center. The payment was...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
frommichiganwithloveblog.com
Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo
This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
100 mph police chase with stolen car begins in Kalamazoo and ends in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A high-speed chase that started in Kalamazoo ended Sunday in Battle Creek with the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect. The police chases started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety pursuing a car that was stolen from Battle Creek. Once the driver got on eastbound I-94, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
FBI removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Three Rivers Commercial-News saved, to print once a week
A Three Rivers newspaper that was set to shut down will now continue printing.
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
abc57.com
Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosts annual Shop with a Cop event
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The Berrien County Sheriff's Office hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday, helping 11 families and 37 kids pick out gifts for themselves and loved ones this holiday season. The event took place at the Walmart in Niles. The sheriff's office received over...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that all current employees, working 20 or more hours per week, will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and...
Work begins on road through Muskegon dune to The Docks planned housing, marina
MUSKEGON, MI – After more than four years of planning, work has finally started for The Docks, a planned housing development and marina on Muskegon Lake near Lake Michigan. Construction has started on the road that will access the nearly 80-acre site from the former Bluffton School property off of Waterworks Road and Wilcox Avenue near Lakeshore Drive.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
Comments / 0