Kent County, MI

WWMTCw

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Berrien County to hold recounts for three elections

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County will be holding three local recounts on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the recounts will be held upon the request of the candidates who lost their elections. Republicans and Democrats can’t make challenges during the recounts because they are for nonpartisan elections.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

100 mph police chase with stolen car begins in Kalamazoo and ends in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI — A high-speed chase that started in Kalamazoo ended Sunday in Battle Creek with the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect. The police chases started around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety pursuing a car that was stolen from Battle Creek. Once the driver got on eastbound I-94, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that all current employees, working 20 or more hours per week, will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
100.7 WITL

If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?

We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
MICHIGAN STATE

