Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Tribal casino revenues fund grants for non-profits; call for applications runs through December
The charitable arm of the Three Rivers Casino has made an open call for non-profits in several Oregon counties to apply for over a million dollars in grant money. The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians established the Three Rivers Foundation 11 years ago. It distributes casino profits to other groups in need.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Blue River Drive could change
BLUE RIVER: Lane County Public Works is developing a design concept for the portion of Blue River Drive between where it crosses Blue River and the McKenzie Highway. I'm copying others in this email involved in the planning. Planners say the immediate need for the project is to provide better direction for people who are redeveloping in the area and where to start measuring building setbacks from Blue River Drive.
kezi.com
Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad. On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts...
yachatsnews.com
Regional bank from northwest Washington buys Columbia branches in Waldport, Newport and five other communities
A small, regional bank in northwest Washington has agreed to buy Columbia Bank’s branches in Waldport and Newport along with others in five rural Oregon and Washington communities. 1st Security Bank of Mountlake Terrace, Wash. said it plans to retain staff and keep all locations open after the transaction...
kezi.com
Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas
EUGENE, Ore.-- Alluvium Church is giving away free tents, sleeping bags and clothes for the homeless community on Christmas Day. Organizers at the church said the event comes off the success of their Thanksgiving food drive. "Christmas coincides with our free market, 1-3 every Sunday, here at Alluvium," said art...
Readers respond: Oregon nurseries need natural gas
A recent Multnomah County report cited health concerns about natural gas cooktops, while the city of Eugene stands prepared to ban natural gas hookups in all new residences. It’s apparent that there’s a political agenda to eliminate natural gas without much consideration for the impact this would have on local businesses.
kcfmradio.com
City Council Approves Grant Money; Consent Agenda Approved; Mapleton School Board; Paid Leave Tax
Last night the Florence city Council approved the acceptance of a grant of $80,000 from Lane County Public health to support upgrades in the Miller Park play ground area. The project itself will be over 200,000 dollars but money has already been received from another grant and some public donations. Leaving the city about 45, 000 dollars needed to complete the upgrades. A caveat comes with the acceptance of the public health money in the form of supporting the park as a tobacco and smoke free zone. Public works director Mike Miller says the policy would include all parks that have play areas for children.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Airport District Commission, Dec. 12
This is to notify you that the Board of Commissioners of the Coos County Airport District will hold its Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, starting at 7:30 a.m. This meeting will be held in the District’s Board Room at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport located at 1100 Airport Lane, North Bend. The meeting may be attended in person or remotely by calling (224) 501-3412 and using Access Code: 560-722-917.
Lebanon-Express
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 11)
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ashbrook Independent School, 4045 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Inaugural event of what is hoped to become a new tradition. Local artists selling handcrafted items, a children's craft table and even a special guest in a red suit. Admission: free. Information: ktynon@ashbrookschool.org. Third Sunday...
kcfmradio.com
Flu On The Rise; Gas Prices Continue to Drop; Increased Traffic Patrols; Volunteers Needed
Flu cases in the state continue to surge earlier in the season than in the past 5 years. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting cases of influenza A are hitting peaks near 5000. The majority of those cases are in the Portland Metro area, but cases are heavy else where. Dr. Willie Foster with Peace Harbor in Florence says cases continue to show up at the hospital along with RSV and COVId-19. He says symptoms are wide and varied.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Buddy
EUGENE, Ore. -- Buddy is a super chatty Siamese mix with a very friendly personality who is looking for a new home!. Buddy is a very handsome 9-year-old cat with big blue eyes, The staff at Greenhill humane Society say he’s super friendly and loves to sit in laps. When he’s getting attention, he’ll happily purr and meow in his chirpy little voice, and when he’s not, he’ll stick his head in your hand to ask you to pet him. Greenhill staff say Buddy would be a good family cat because he loves people, and might even do well with another cat or dog friend.
kqennewsradio.com
LAND BOARD TAKES HISTORIC ACTION TOWARDS CREATION OF ELLIOT STATE RESEARCH FOREST
On Tuesday, the State Land Board took historic action toward creation of the Elliot State Research Forest. A release from the Department of State Lands said the board decoupled the forest from Oregon’s Common School Fund and appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency to be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.
beachconnection.net
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
kqennewsradio.com
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS HEADS INTO HIGH GEAR
Organizers say the Festival of Lights is heading into high gear, with Christmas less than two weeks away. Brian Prawitz said the Dutch Bros Holiday Village is a huge hit. Prawitz said kids can write letters to Santa, and visit with Santa in person. Kids can also meet some of their favorite movie characters, see the model railroad and Santa doll collection, and have treats provided by the Riversdale Grange all in one stop before or after driving through the display of lights at River Forks Park. Holiday Village is open Thursdays through Sundays starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
KVAL
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
kezi.com
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
kezi.com
Eugene police locate missing, endangered teen
UPDATE 9:23 p.m. - Eugene Police said Johnson was located and safe. EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who went missing Thursday evening. According to EPD, Josiah Isiaih Johnson, 14, reportedly left the Station 7 area at about 5...
fishduck.com
Lanning and Lupoi: Questions Reveal Grave Concerns or Oregon’s Upside?
We have had some provocative defensive analyses articles this week, and when I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from revolut casino for a bit–we both arrived at some similar thoughts about Oregon defense for 2023. We started this week with first reviewing the season, and then breaking down the Oregon State game while raising some great questions in the process. We have had some good discussions in the forum-with-decorum, and I now wanted to consider some final questions in looking back at the Oregon 2022 defense under Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi.
Comments / 0