Orange County, FL

Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
ORLANDO, FL
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
ORLANDO, FL
4 ways the community can help support library services

The end of the year is an exciting time for many. It is often a period for reflection, gathering, and of course, giving. The Friends of the Orange County Library System, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose role is to support programs and initiatives not typically covered in the library’s budget, kicks off its end-of-year giving campaign each November.
ORLANDO, FL
Crash closes part of 17-92 in both directions in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Monday evening on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, and the closure is between 6th Street and 7th Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.
SANFORD, FL
Florida mom pins man, rams car with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Woman, 60, struck, killed by Orange City police vehicle, FHP says

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Deltona woman was struck and killed by a Orange City police officer early Monday in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 17-92 at Roberts Street in Orange City. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORANGE CITY, FL
Man dies after fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Monday after being shot in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive at 2:42 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, the sheriff’s office stated in a release. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Man found shot to death in roadway near DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue, deputies said. A DeLand police officer...
DELAND, FL
Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane, southeast of state roads 408 and 417. [TRENDING: Become...
ORLANDO, FL

