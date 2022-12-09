Read full article on original website
Fire at condo complex in Orlando displaces 14, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Fire Department personnel on Sunday morning responded to a fire at Avalon Condominiums that displaced more than a dozen people, according to a statement. 14 people were displaced due to the fire, including a pet that was reunited with its owner, according to the fire...
‘Amanda was a very giving person:’ Family of Pulse victim hosts memorial holiday toy drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – Monday would have been the 32nd birthday of Amanda Alvear, who was killed in the shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub in 2016. The day falls 6 years and 6 months since 49 people were killed in the attack. In her memory, Amanda Alvear’s mother now...
BIG weather changes on the way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing some patchy fog across Central Florida to start the workweek. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s on Monday, with a 10% chance of rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Rain chances increase to 20% on Tuesday, with a high near 80.
‘You feel like an outsider:’ Orange County leaders discuss community IDs
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County commissioners are considering a proposal to issue community IDs to residents — including homeless persons, undocumented immigrants and children in foster care. It would not take the place of a Florida Driver’s license or a U.S. Passport, but county leaders said it...
4 ways the community can help support library services
The end of the year is an exciting time for many. It is often a period for reflection, gathering, and of course, giving. The Friends of the Orange County Library System, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose role is to support programs and initiatives not typically covered in the library’s budget, kicks off its end-of-year giving campaign each November.
Crash closes part of 17-92 in both directions in Sanford, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Monday evening on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian, and the closure is between 6th Street and 7th Street, according to the Sanford Police Department.
Seminole County schools working to ensure 1,500 students have happy holidays
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Workers with Seminole County Public Schools began filling student wish lists on Monday, which was the last day to drop off donations for the Giving Tree program. “We have banded together with the community partners, as well as our social work division, and we are...
Florida mom pins man, rams car with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
2 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year old Orlando woman and a 66-year old Orlando man are dead after an Orange County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened near Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. [TRENDING: Dog at Orange...
Orlando man struck, killed while trying to cross Orange County road, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – A 64-year-old Orlando man died a day after being struck while trying to cross State Road 436 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 7:24 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 436 and...
Woman, 60, struck, killed by Orange City police vehicle, FHP says
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A 60-year-old Deltona woman was struck and killed by a Orange City police officer early Monday in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 17-92 at Roberts Street in Orange City. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
Man arrested after Osceola County SWAT team deploys gas to end standoff in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A standoff between Osceola County law enforcement officers and an armed man began Saturday in Intercession City after the man allegedly fired shots and refused to give himself up, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 p.m....
Man dies after fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man died Monday after being shot in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive at 2:42 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, the sheriff’s office stated in a release. [TRENDING: Become a...
Astatula woman, 23, dies after ATV crash in Lake County, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman from Astatula died and three other people were left injured following an ATV crash in a wooded area of Lake County early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. off of Duda Road near Orlando North...
Troopers search for driver that left 3 dead in wrong-way, head-on crash on S.R. 44 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – State Road 44 was temporarily closed in both directions after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver early Sunday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. [TRENDING: ‘Christmas miracle:’ News 6 helps DeBary mother get lotto winnings after DEO issue | Woman convicted...
Pixar-themed finisher medals for 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend unveiled
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney is showing off the finisher medals for the upcoming 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend. The final event in the 2022-2023 runDisney race season celebrates the power of friendship and the magic of Pixar with the Pixar Pals, leaders described on Disney’s blog. [TRENDING:...
Man found shot to death in roadway near DeLand
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue, deputies said. A DeLand police officer...
Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane, southeast of state roads 408 and 417. [TRENDING: Become...
Man shot, killed at Brevard McDonald’s after attacking driver over mistaken identity, deputies say
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a McDonald’s in Port St. John after he attacked a driver who was eating in his car in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to deputies. The fatal shooting happened...
43-year-old Lakeland man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on U.S. Route 98, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old man from Lakeland died Saturday after he was struck while walking along U.S. Route 98 in a hit-and-run crash, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Polk County deputies and fire rescue personnel responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a person...
