New York State

The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today

A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday

Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight

Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment

Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
LINCOLN, NE
Big Blue View

Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are

The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
WASHINGTON, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update

The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
DALLAS, TX

