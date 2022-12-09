Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO