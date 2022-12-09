Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Who’s better right now: Eagles or Cowboys? NFL analysts weigh in
Coming off a blowout loss in the playoffs last season, the Eagles had hoped to upgrade their roster in a quest to go deeper into the postseason. They added free-agent cornerback James Bradberry, drafted defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round and traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown in their most significant moves.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
The Cowboys stars were among 10 NFL players fined for a total of over $100,000.
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
NFL cracks down on players faking injuries by fining New Orleans Saints $550K, including Cameron Jordan
Last Friday, before the Week 13 Sunday slate of games, the NFL issued a stark warning to all 32 teams,
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes' Play Sunday
Patrick Mahomes continues to amaze. If you thought you'd seen it all from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, think again. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback had one of his craziest plays yet on Sunday afternoon. Mahomes connected for one of the craziest touchdowns in recent NFL memory on Sunday afternoon. "PATRICK...
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Here's Who Should Win The Heisman Trophy Tonight
Later this Saturday, the winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced. The four finalists are Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams. All four quarterbacks have been outstanding for their respective programs this season. There's no denying it. That being said,...
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Giants-Eagles ‘things I think’: Eagles expose Giants for what they really are
The New York Giants were never competitive Sunday in a brutal 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles went 80 yards in 14 plays for a touchdown the first time they had the ball, scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and left cruised to a victory that was never in doubt. The loss was the Giants’ worst since a 51-17 shellacking by the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5, 2017.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Concerning Postgame Update
The Dallas Cowboys escaped Sunday with a closer-than-expected 27-23 win over the Houston Texans, but they likely lost a key contributor in the process. Terence Steele exited the Week 14 game early with a left knee injury. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they're "concerned" about the right tackle.
