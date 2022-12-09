Candiace Dillard Bassett has tried to be friendly to Ashley Darby. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett thought she was building a friendship with Ashley Darby while filming the current season. Ashley appreciated it when Candiace defended her at last season’s reunion. Nicki Minaj called Ashley out for instigating drama between Wendy Osefo and the green-eyed bandits. However, Candiace told Nicki that Ashley still had to come to work despite giving birth to her second child. Ashley showed love to Candiace on social media. And they filmed a scene at Candiace’s house during an earlier episode. The good energy between them didn’t last due to accusations Ashley made about Chris Bassett.

14 DAYS AGO