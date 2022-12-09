ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick Stand Today

Faye has been one of Kyle's nearest and dearest for decades — and we have an update on their friendship. Kyle Richards doesn't need a reason to celebrate her longtime friendship with Faye Resnick. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills O.G. has been close pals with the designer for...
urbanbellemag.com

Ashley Darby & Robyn Dixon Put Candiace Dillard Bassett on Blast

Candiace Dillard Bassett has tried to be friendly to Ashley Darby. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett thought she was building a friendship with Ashley Darby while filming the current season. Ashley appreciated it when Candiace defended her at last season’s reunion. Nicki Minaj called Ashley out for instigating drama between Wendy Osefo and the green-eyed bandits. However, Candiace told Nicki that Ashley still had to come to work despite giving birth to her second child. Ashley showed love to Candiace on social media. And they filmed a scene at Candiace’s house during an earlier episode. The good energy between them didn’t last due to accusations Ashley made about Chris Bassett.
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Says Stepbrother Louie Ruelas Jr. Is One of the “Real Ones”

The RHONJ daughter also spent her final game day at Rutgers University with her younger stepbrother. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shares Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (16), and Audriana (13) with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, while her new husband, Louie, has sons Nicholas (21) and Louie Jr. (19), and it looks like the newlyweds are seamlessly blending their families together.

