Two Artblog writers, Cultural Treasures, Gina Michaels, Chloe Luisa Piñero, United Academics, Woodmere Open House and Artist Opportunity

Eleanor Conover, elusive abstractions with bold materiality, in ‘Side Angle Tide’ at List Gallery, Swarthmore
Our new contributor Lauren Whearty writes that Eleanor Conover's paintings are body-referencing in size, and the abstractions on shaped canvases, while slippery in meaning, have rich and dense materiality including in some cases a saw blade and wooden blocks. Enjoy Lauren's close reading of the artist's deeply-worked canvases. The exhibition closes at List Gallery, on Dec. 15, 2022.
