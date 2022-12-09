ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?

It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
NEW JERSEY STATE
103.9 The Breeze

11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget

There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Q 105.7

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers

There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Is Your Money Safe? Capital Region Bank Accounts Being Hacked

According to CBS 6 News, viewers have been contacting the station with reports of fraudulent activity on their bank accounts. It seems as though Mastercard users are being targeted, so banks have been warning customers to check their account and report any suspicious activity. Unfortunately, many people feel as though their banks aren’t giving them enough answers to solve their problems. So it begs the question, is your money safe?
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday

It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
TENNESSEE STATE
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Schenectady, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
