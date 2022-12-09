Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
Albany’s Top 10 Trending ‘Near Me’ Searches for 2022, What Did You Search?
According to Cloudwards.net, nearly 92% of the world's population uses Google as their search engine of choice. A distant second place is Bing at just under 3% of the global search market. Regardless of which you use, what are you looking up?. Here are the Top 10 Trending 'Near Me'...
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
These Were The Capital Region’s 10 Most Read News Stories Of 2022
With 2023 days away, many are reflecting on the top stories of the year. 2022 continued the turbulent trend of the past few years. We saw the death of a beloved monarch, the Oscar's slap, the invasion of Ukraine, record breaking gas prices, Wordle, Tom Brady's retirement, unretirement, and divorce...
Say Goodbye To Brown Bags At All Walmart Stores In New York State
If you rely on bagging your items in a brown paper bag when you shop at Walmart, your days are numbered. Walmart will be getting rid of brown bags soon. New York State Banned Stores From Providing Plastic Bags. On March 1, 2020, the law went into effect that banned...
No Mo’ Faux! Why is New York Nearly the Worst for This Holiday Tradition?
It's the middle of December, and we're fully entrenched in the holiday season. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Festivus or just getting a few days away from the office, most of us can agree that the holiday season is one of the best times of the year. We gather together, give and receive gifts, and get another chance to give thanks for the great things we have in life.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
11 Small Upstate New York Museums That You Will Not Soon Forget
There are several huge, nationally known museums found across Upstate New York. But for this writer, and legions of veteran road warriors, it is the small, out-of-the-way museums that are really the treasure chest of New York history. This list explores 11 of the best ones in the state that you probably never knew existed.
Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace
The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
Is Your Money Safe? Capital Region Bank Accounts Being Hacked
According to CBS 6 News, viewers have been contacting the station with reports of fraudulent activity on their bank accounts. It seems as though Mastercard users are being targeted, so banks have been warning customers to check their account and report any suspicious activity. Unfortunately, many people feel as though their banks aren’t giving them enough answers to solve their problems. So it begs the question, is your money safe?
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millions
You might get regular financial assistance. For New York, there seem to be many direct payments and monthly payment programs. One of them is a bill proposed by Andrew Gounardes, which I think will be passed and residents will surely get maximum benefits. However, nothing can be said for sure at this point because it is currently in talks.
New York State Offers These 6 Programs For Low-Income Residents
As many people and families are struggling to make ends meet thanks to inflation, New York State offers several programs for low-income households. Every time I walk into a store I get sticker shock. It seems like prices have almost doubled in just this year alone. It's crazy because wages aren't increasing at the same rate.
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday
It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitting. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6 PM - 8 PM.
Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries
Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
Gloversville barbershop offers free haircuts for kids
Fulton County Barbershop in Gloversville is spreading Christmas spirit on December 17 with free haircuts. The barbershop encourages children to come in and look their best for the holidays.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0