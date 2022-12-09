Read full article on original website
Wrestling Cancelled; New Coaches for Siuslaw; Vikings/Pirates; Mapleton Basketball; Ducks at Home
Last night’s wrestling match that was scheduled at Siuslaw High School had to be cancelled. Teams were not able to fill enough weights due to sickness. There is no update as to when or if the matches will be rescheduled. New Coaches for Siuslaw. Siuslaw High School has announced...
Athlete of the Week; Honorable Mention; Viking Basketball; Mapleton Sailors
The Sports Club, the Siuslaw News and Coast Radio Sports congratulate Mapleton basketball player junior Keevyn Walker as this week’s Athlete of the Week. Keevyn scored a career high 30 points in Friday night’s 41-29 win over Powers. Honorable Mention. Honorable Mention goes to Siuslaw Viking sophomore basketball...
Mapleton Sailors; Siuslaw Vikings; Viking Wrestling; College Hoops; Smith Gets New Contract at OSU
It was a busy Sports weekend for high school and college. The Mapleton Sailors began their Friday night against Powers in a 1A matchup. The Sailor boys came out victorious in their first tournament as hosts. Senior Keevyn Walker scored a career high 30 points in the 41-29 win. The Sailor girls lost their game against powers 50-13.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit
The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
A small earthquake was reported off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
More than 4000 Power Outages Affect NW Oregon This Morning
Winter storms have knocked out power to around 4,000 Oregon customers since last night. According to Portland General Electric and Pacific Power maps, the outages are mainly centered around the northern Oregon coast near Warrenton and the I-5 corridor north of Corvallis. Pockets of additional power interruptions are also spread around the Willamette Valley.
Hidden treasures waiting to be found on the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Coos Co., Dec. 13
On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at approximately 12:48 PM, the Oregon State Police Responded to two vehicle collision on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5 (Bullards Bridge). The preliminary investigation indicated a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington (46) of Coos Bay, was traveling southbound on HWY 101, near mile post 259.5, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when the driver crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane. The Caravan crossed into the northbound lane and collided into a northbound blue Ford F-250 Superduty pickup, operated by Waylon James Somers (39) of Gold Beach. The Caravan rotated and came to an uncontrolled rest blocking the northbound lane and a portion of the the southbound lane. The Ford pickup came to an uncontrolled rest against the northbound curb. Michael John Bevington received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Waylon James Somers and Jordan Paul Green (29), of Gold Beach, occupants of the Ford pickup, were transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Department, the Bandon Police Department, the Myrtle Point Police Department, the Coos Bay Police Department, the Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Coos County District Attorney’s Office, and ODOT.
Flu On The Rise; Gas Prices Continue to Drop; Increased Traffic Patrols; Volunteers Needed
Flu cases in the state continue to surge earlier in the season than in the past 5 years. The Oregon Health Authority is reporting cases of influenza A are hitting peaks near 5000. The majority of those cases are in the Portland Metro area, but cases are heavy else where. Dr. Willie Foster with Peace Harbor in Florence says cases continue to show up at the hospital along with RSV and COVId-19. He says symptoms are wide and varied.
VEHICLE SHEERS OFF POWER POLE, CAUSES OTHER DAMAGE
A vehicle sheered off a power pole and caused other damage during an accident Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a sedan was traveling eastbound on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. It left the eastbound lane, crossed the westbound lane, and left the roadway off the west lane’s shoulder. It impacted the first power pole which fell on a chain link fence and pulled down an adjoining pole on the fence as well.
Missing Coos Bay Woman Found, Dec. 8
A Coos Bay woman reported missing November sixth has been located deceased near her wrecked vehicle over a cliff on the Cape Arago Hwy., Sunday, Dec. 4. According to reports, 45-year old Wendy Haumea Smith’s eastbound Honda Civic left the two-lane highway at milepost 12.9 and plummeted down a 100-foot cliff before coming to rest against a tree. She apparently survived the crash, moved some belongings a short distance from the vehicle, but then passed away.
Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Beltline near Coburg Road
EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Coburg Road exit Saturday was the result of someone driving the wrong way, according to Eugene Police Department. The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. on December 10 and quickly affected traffic. According to...
City Council Approves Grant Money; Consent Agenda Approved; Mapleton School Board; Paid Leave Tax
Last night the Florence city Council approved the acceptance of a grant of $80,000 from Lane County Public health to support upgrades in the Miller Park play ground area. The project itself will be over 200,000 dollars but money has already been received from another grant and some public donations. Leaving the city about 45, 000 dollars needed to complete the upgrades. A caveat comes with the acceptance of the public health money in the form of supporting the park as a tobacco and smoke free zone. Public works director Mike Miller says the policy would include all parks that have play areas for children.
Lane Co. Homicide, Wacker Rd., Dec. 9
Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the deceased male found in the woods near Wacker Point Rd. on 11/20/22 died as the result of homicide. He has been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome. Investigators are asking that anyone who was in the area of Wacker Point Rd. off of Hwy. 126 (Also known as the BLM 17-7-22 Rd.) on or between Friday 11/18/22 and Sunday 11/20/22 contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives can be reached at 541-682-4150 opt. 1 or by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-682-4167.
Eugene man who drove against traffic on Beltline named by authorities
An update on Saturday night’s crash on the Beltline that stalled traffic on the eastbound lanes near the Coburg Road exit:. Eugene Police have identified the wrong-way driver as 48-year-old Justin Jon Mundell of Eugene. He was driving his Mercedes SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes, and crashed head-on into a Kia Spectra.
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
