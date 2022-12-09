ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy.  Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season

Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
