River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
6ABC Philadelphia Meteorologist Coming to Cherry Hill, NJ, to Talk Weather
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey to talk about, well, the weather. 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers will be visiting the Cherry Hill Public Library on Tuesday evening, December 13th, from 6:30 to 8.
4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close. The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
OH MY GOD! ‘Friends The Experience’ Is Coming to Philadelphia
It doesn't matter if you're a Joey, Ross, or Rachel. You could even a Monica, Chandler, or Phoebe. The Friends Experience is coming to town, and we've heard RAVE reviews about the experience so far. The Friends Experience is an immersive and interactive experience that will make you feel like...
'Philadelphia Chicken Man' joins South Philadelphia Community Fridge for rotisserie chicken giveaway
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man known for his penchant for poultry has turned his newfound fame into a way to help others. Alexander Tominsky, who's known as the "Philadelphia Chicken Man," took part in a food giveaway in Mifflin Square Park on Sunday. Tominsky partnered with South Philadelphia Community Fridge...
What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy. Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
Late Temple coach John Chaney honored by Philadelphia City Council
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia City Council honored a local college basketball legend on Sunday. Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson presented a citation to the family of the late Temple coach John Chaney.Fittingly, this took place at the John Chaney Memorial High School showcase which raises money for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.Chaney was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 89.
Crews remove box around Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
The box has surrounded the statue for two years. On Friday, a judge ruled it needed to be removed.
Penncrest lacrosse community mourns loss of Michael Young Manganiello, 29, popular manager and coach
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 12/10/22 – Courtesy of Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home and Staff Reports. Michael Young Manganiello, known for his support of Penncrest sports as a team manager and an assistant coach, 29, passed away unexpectedly on December 3 at his home in Media, PA. Michael is survived...
Bucks Community Supports Daughter After Sellersville Mom's Mysterious Disappearance
With her mother officially missing and her father in police custody, the Bucks County community is rallying around Emma Capaldi. As Daily Voice previously reported, Emma reported her mother, 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi, as missing on Oct. 12. She had last seen her mother two days earlier at the family home in Sellersville, police have said.
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street
One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
Former Chester Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. Rita O’Vary stood Thursday morning looking at the two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the gravesite of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, writes Jesse Bunch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead on Sunday afternoon.
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
How a Gloucester County town brings you closer to Christmas
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Plenty of people braved the cold weather for a good cause in South Jersey Saturday night. Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, is back for its second year. So many people bundled up to get into the holiday spirit. With a big carousel,...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
3 statues at Chester County church vandalized
A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.
This Bucks County High School Vocal Ensemble Just Won a Major Christmas Choir Competition
A Bucks County music group is celebrating their victory in one of there area’s most coveted and celebrated musical events of the holidays. Council Rock High School South’s Vocal Ensemble recently won the B101 Christmas Choir Competition, one of the most popular Christmas music events in the Philadelphia area.
