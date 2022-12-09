Arizona Cardinals fans were not pleased about linebacker Zaven Collins’ pick-six against the New England Patriots getting taken away. The Arizona Cardinals season is not going the way they had envisioned. After making the playoffs last year, they entered Monday Night Football in Week 14 with a 4-8 record. Things only got worse when their game against the New England Patriots started, as quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact knee injury and had to be carted off of the football field.

