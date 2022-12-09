ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson could make Braves worst nightmare a reality

There has been a new update on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it. Two of the top-tier free agent shortstops are gone, but two remain unsigned. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts joined the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansby Swanson still remains on the open market, but has a plethora of suitors. There’s now a new update on Swanson, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yankees have their next big free agency swing lined up

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, and they have set their focus on this big free agent. The New York Yankees accomplished their top goal this offseason, and that was to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They did so, after agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract, beating the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in negotiations. For Yankees fans wondering if the team is done making moves after retaining both Judge and Rizzo, and bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle, the answer is no. They reportedly have a big move planned out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Astros rumors: Houston moves on to Sean Murphy backup plan

With Sean Murphy no longer an option, the Houston Astros have reportedly moved onto their next catcher target. There has been some quick movement on the catcher market recently. Days after Willson Contreras signed a five-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves made the move for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy in a three-team trade on Monday. That three-team trade also dealt William Contreras from Atlanta to the Milwaukee Brewers. To wrap things up on Monday, the Minnesota Twins and free agent Christian Vazquez agreed to terms on a three-year contract. Get all of that?
HOUSTON, TX
Alex Anthopoulos reveals Braves’ plans for Travis d’Arnaud

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed the team’s plans for catcher Travis d’Arnaud after they acquired Sean Murphy in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. The Atlanta Braves were in on Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy earlier this month, along with other teams in need of a...
OAKLAND, CA
3 Cubs catcher targets after missing out on Sean Murphy

The Chicago Cubs watched Willson Contreras and Sean Murphy come off the board this offseason. Here are three catchers they can still target this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have been active this offseason, but when it comes to catchers, that is still an area that needs to be addressed. They...
CHICAGO, IL
Cardinals Twitter has a meltdown after Zaven Collins interception taken away

Arizona Cardinals fans were not pleased about linebacker Zaven Collins’ pick-six against the New England Patriots getting taken away. The Arizona Cardinals season is not going the way they had envisioned. After making the playoffs last year, they entered Monday Night Football in Week 14 with a 4-8 record. Things only got worse when their game against the New England Patriots started, as quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact knee injury and had to be carted off of the football field.
