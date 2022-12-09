Flower Mound is the safest place in Texas, according to background screening service GoodHire. For its study, GoodHire compared FBI data on property, violent, and society crime in cities of all 50 states. In Texas, GoodHire found Flower Mound to be the safest locality with a population greater than 30,000 because it is “exceptionally rated for all three crime types and should be viewed as one of the safest places to live and work,” says a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

