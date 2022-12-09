Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Related
Flower Mound Library receives big donation
The Flower Mound Public Library recently received a large donation from a local nonprofit to expand its digital content options. During a Town Council meeting last month, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library presented a $60,000 check donation to the town. The funding comes from the proceeds of the organization’s book sales and other fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Local mayors participating in Red Kettle Challenge
Local mayors and officials will participate in the annual Red Kettle Challenge on Saturday to raise money for The Salvation Army of North Texas in a friendly competition to raise the most money for the nonprofit. While The Salvation Army continues its holiday giving season to meet the needs of...
Summit Club of Flower Mound elects new officers
For the first time in over a decade, the Summit Club of Flower Mound will have a new president. Club members elected new officers on Thursday. Bill Wetherbee and Duane Francis will continue in their roles of VP Information Services and Treasurer, respectively. Chuck Chester will step into the role of VP Community Activities, and Bryan Webb was elected club president, according to a news release from the club.
Flower Mound recognizes 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recipients
During Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Mayor Derek France and Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award. Each year, the award recognizes outstanding residents and groups that demonstrate exemplary service to the community, according to a town news release. This year’s winners were picked by a committee of individuals who were selected by the mayor and council and representatives from local nonprofits. The committee identified the following recipients as residents who give unselfishly of themselves in service to others in the Flower Mound community.
New study ranks Flower Mound as safest city in Texas
Flower Mound is the safest place in Texas, according to background screening service GoodHire. For its study, GoodHire compared FBI data on property, violent, and society crime in cities of all 50 states. In Texas, GoodHire found Flower Mound to be the safest locality with a population greater than 30,000 because it is “exceptionally rated for all three crime types and should be viewed as one of the safest places to live and work,” says a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound
A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside. Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.
Fazoli’s coming to Denton
The parent company of Fazoli’s, a nationwide chain of quick-service Italian restaurants, announced Thursday that it will make its return to North Texas with a new restaurant in Denton. The Denton location — address not yet announced — is one of 15 Fazoli’s restaurants expected to open in 2023...
CCA: 50 years of bringing hope and changing lives
Gilbert Montez is the kind of guy who prefers to give straight answers to every question. And for the most part, he is always spot-on — especially if the conversation has anything to do with Christian Community Action and the countless blessings the organization has provided families in need for almost 50 years.
FBI searching for Denton bank robber
The FBI Dallas Division is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a bank in Denton last month. On Nov. 10, the suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the Wells Fargo Bank at 601 West University Drive, walked inside and waited in the teller line while wearing all black clothing, gloves, a hood pulled over his head and goggles or a paintball-style mask over his face, according to a news release put out Monday by FBI Dallas. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.
State senator from Flower Mound named Texas Secretary of State
State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, will be the next Texas Secretary of State, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Greg Abbott. “I look forward to this new chapter of public service and appreciate the confidence Gov. Abbott has placed in me to serve as Secretary of State,” Nelson said. “Voters expect fair elections with accurate, timely results, and I am committed to making that happen. Texans with all political views should have faith in our election system.”
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
Daniel Arthur Nebrig
Daniel Arthur Nebrig, aeronautical engineer, and former Associate Director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, passed away November 30, 2022 at his home in Flower Mound. He was 88 years old. Mr. Nebrig is survived by his wife, Ann (Van Arsdale) Nebrig; four children: Steven Mark Nebrig, David...
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
5 new restaurants announced for rebranded River Walk
Five new restaurant concepts coming soon to the Flower Mound River Walk were announced Monday. The new concepts include Underdogs Burgers & Brew, a family-oriented sports bar; Pennywise, a traditional English pub; Pie Hole Pizza, a brick-oven pizza shop; Sugar Fix, a coffee/gelato/doughnut bar; and Whiskey & Smoke, a smokehouse and bourbon bar, according to a news release from River Walk F&B, which now owns and manages the newly renamed River Walk Social.
Firefighters extinguish Argyle house fire
No people were hurt in a house fire in Argyle on Thursday, but a pet died despite attempts to resuscitate. Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 fire engine responded to a report of smoke in the Settler’s Point neighborhood. Those firefighters arrived to find a working structure fire in the 200 block of Chisolm Trail and called for more support from other ESD firefighters, according to an ESD news release.
County officials call for dissolution of Argyle Volunteer Fire District
The Denton County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to request that the Argyle Volunteer Fire District be dissolved and absorbed by the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. The move comes in the wake of the recent indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly...
Lantana attic fire quickly doused after lightning strike
Thanks to the quick actions of neighbors and local firefighters, a home in Lantana had minimal damage despite a lightning strike causing a fire in the attic over the weekend. Just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, witnesses called 911 to report seeing lightning strike a house in the 9100 block of Prickly Pear Trail, according to a news release from Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. Firefighters arrived, saw smoke coming from the roof and conducted a quick fire attack to quickly contain and extinguish a fire in the attic. All units cleared the scene in less than an hour.
News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2022
I want to begin by thanking everyone for what you have done to help your town of Double Oak over the year. There have been accomplishments, challenges, good times and sadness. This town pulls together in the toughest of times. I love to see our small town community work together. I appreciate the effort and work of the citizens, council members, employees, First Responders and community partners as they handle the business of the town together.
FM 1171 to be shut down Saturday in west Flower Mound
Both directions of FM 1171 will be shut down all day Saturday in west Flower Mound for more railroad-associated construction work. Union Pacific Railroad’s contractor will repave the approaches to the railroad crossing on FM 1171, just west of Hwy 377, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. In early November, the contractor completed asphalt work in an attempt to improve the road condition at the crossing, but the asphalt is failing, so the town asked UPRR to correct the issue.
Senior Talk DFW — December 2022
WOW! We’re here! It’s December and so many holidays coming up; Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa. Which do you celebrate?. It’s a time of year to be thankful, thoughtful, reflective, maybe sad for those we’ve lost, a time of remembrance. It’s a time for giving to those who have less, enjoying and appreciating what you have, and sharing with others.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0