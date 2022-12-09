Read full article on original website
Related
When Has the World Cup Final Been Decided in Extra Time?
Winning a World Cup Final means a player must’ve played a minimum of 630 minutes across seven games, not counting any potential extra time periods. It takes immense stamina, durability and resolve to make it to the end of regulation of a World Cup Final, but what if the game is tied after 90 minutes?
Morocco's World Cup Streak Brings a Joyful Arab Embrace
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s a rare moment in the Middle East when the public’s voice roars louder than those of the governments. But Morocco’s surprise string of wins at the World Cup in Qatar have stirred a joy and pride among Arab fans that have, at least for a moment, eclipsed the region's many political divisions.
ComicBook
Blue Lock Hypes Japan's World Cup Wins in New Art
The FIFA World Cup is here, and of course, that means fans everywhere are checking in on their top teams. With a handful of matches under its belt, the 2022 tournament has already pulled out lots of surprises and upsets. Japan's national team has caused a number of those twists as the group is making serious headway at the World Cup, and the creator of Blue Lock is celebrating the team's wins with some new art.
Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down
What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
Harry Kane Equalizes for England Via Penalty vs. France
The Three Lions got on the board via a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute, tying France 1-1 in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. A slick one-two move from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in the right edge of the penalty box led to Aurelien Tchouameni fouling the Arsenal winger for the penalty.
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Body Returned to US
The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said. The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy...
Argentina Fan Sports Lionel Messi ‘Topo Gigio' Celebration Tattoo
The Argentinian national team and its fans aren’t going to let the Netherlands forget the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals anytime soon. Lionel Messi and Argentina clinched a semifinal berth after beating the Dutch in a penalty shootout at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday. The win was big in keeping Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive, and the players seemed particularly satisfied with getting the victory over the Oranje.
‘Credibility of Europe’ at stake over alleged Qatar corruption scandal
A growing corruption scandal over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished hundreds and thousands of pounds worth of cash and gifts on MEPs and officials to influence decision-making threatens the credibility of Europe, senior figures have warned.The scandal expanded further on Monday after Greece froze the assets of a key suspect in the case, Eva Kaili, a vice-president in the European parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend.Belgian police have seized €600,000 (£516,000) in cash as part of an investigation into claims that Doha sought to buy influence. Sixteen raids...
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America...
Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s not as glamorous as the World Cup Final, but a medal is on the line. The third-place game in the World Cup will pit the two nations...
How Snow Impacted the First Ever World Cup
Soccer's biggest stars are in the midst of the first winter World Cup, but they certainly haven’t experienced typical winter weather. The quadrennial tournament was moved to November and December instead of June and July because of Qatar’s climate. The Middle Eastern nation experiences triple-digit temperatures throughout the late spring and early summer months, while late fall offers more tolerable conditions for players and supporters.
Each Semifinalists' Biggest Key to Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Croatia will meet in the semifinals on one side, while France and Morocco will go at it on the other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Each nation has passed multiple tests to reach this point of the tournament in Qatar, but the stakes are now the highest they've ever been as the final approaches.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0