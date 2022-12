CARLINVILLE – The legacy of a late Macoupin County man is now felt all the way to eastern Africa. The Jacob Library in Katovu, Uganda honors the memory of Jacob Glenn, a Carlinville resident who died at age 22 in October 2013. Construction of the library was spearheaded by Jacob’s mother, Becky Miller Root.

MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO