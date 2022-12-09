ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.9 The Bull

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
101.9 The Bull

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help

Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Mark Your Calendars for Lyle Lovett Live in Amarillo

Another great artist is making their way to Amarillo for one great show. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Cowboys are coming to Amarillo for one night only. Lyle Lovett has been nominated for a Grammy 17 times and is a Four-time Grammy winner. Lovett won a grammy in 1990 for Best male Pop Vocal Performer, in 1995 for Best Pop Collaboration and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group, and in 1997 for Best Country Album for The Road to Ensenada.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Weekend Fire Claims the Life of Two Amarillo Residents

A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Teaching Kids To Drive? Here’s The Best Spots In Amarillo.

Ah yes, it's the most stressful thing for any parent to go through. No, it's not sending your kids off to school. It's the wonderful joys of teaching them how to drive. There is nothing more stressful as a parent. I remember watching my parents in the car with me and their reactions. It's natural to freak out a bit. I'm still a few years away from having to teach my firstborn how to get behind the wheel, and I'm terrified to do it.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://thebullamarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy