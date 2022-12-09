Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
salinasvalleytribune.com
Youth Jobs Corps program launches in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Board of Supervisors along with state and local officials recently kicked off the #CaliforniansForAll Youth Jobs Corps in Monterey County. The $2.8 million investment provides resources for the county to recruit, train and hire local youth who gain paid work experience in environmental and natural resource management projects.
benitolink.com
Program aims to bridge the digital divide among three community groups
The Aging & Disability Resource Connection of San Benito County began distributing over 4,000 free iPads complete with data plans to people over 60, individuals living with a disability, and family caregivers through a new program sponsored by the California Department on Aging. The program aims to reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation among the target groups and provide them with better access to resources and information.
sanbenito.com
Hazel Hawkins seeks $10M loan from county
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital—whose administrators earlier this year declared a state of fiscal emergency—recently requested $10 million in the form of emergency bridge funding from the San Benito County Board of Supervisors, according to the Hollister hospital. The hospital sent the proposal for a $10 million loan to...
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income program
Some lucky families in expensive Silicon Valley will be getting some financial assistance from a new guaranteed income program. The Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project will provide $1,000 per month for 24 months to 150 Santa Clara County families. Families with at least one child under 18 who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless are the intended recipients.
benitolink.com
Outgoing SJB Council member reflects on lifelong community service
Born to farmworker parents, Cesar Flores served as an Air Force flight line mechanic, spent over 50 years with El Teatro Campesino, worked with the National Park Service in the Conservation Corps, served as the principal at Chamberlain House and as president of the San Benito Arts Council. He still rides with the Top Hatters Motorcycle Club and is now retiring after four years on the San Juan Bautista City Council.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose moves forward with plans to build 32,000 housing units
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For the first time in over a decade, the city of San Jose says new housing will be built in the near future. The North San Jose development will add over 30,000 homes and will be located near public transit stations. The agreement to build more...
Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose
San Jose is clearing the last legal obstacle facing the construction thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council will consider approving a settlement with the county Tuesday, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern part of the city. If approved, the agreement will make way for roughly 24,000 homes in the area—20% affordable—to help San Jose address its housing crisis. The area hasn’t seen new housing for roughly a decade, officials said.
More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning. The post More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz County looking for artist to create public art at multi-use pathway
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Cruz County is looking for an artist to create a public art component for the Green Valley Road multi-use pathway that connects Watsonville and unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County to schools, parks, social services and transit stops. County officials said the budget for the public artwork project is $72,000. […]
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a single-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near Story and Senter Roads at 11:45 p.m. According to the police, a truck had crashed into a pole.
KSBW.com
Murphy Road crossing closed due to flooding
Calif. — The Murphy Road crossing in north Monterey County, which crosses the Pajaro River, was closed Sunday afternoon. According to the county, the river flooded the crossing due to the storm. Due to the surge of water, the road was closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San...
lhsepic.com
Housing prices rise in Silicon Valley
Skyrocketing housing prices and declining home listings in Silicon Valley have forced many renters out of their homes and left potential homeowners lost in a market of unattainable residences. Increasing prices and older resident demographics have taken the future of buying property out of the picture for many. Moreover, this housing crisis has significantly contributed to issues like declining enrollment in FUHSD, while disproportionately affecting lower-income and blue-collar workers looking to move into the coveted location.
NBC Bay Area
Residential Units Damaged by Fire in San Jose
Crews responded to a two-alarm fire in San Jose Monday, officials confirmed. The fire began burning at around 11:50 a.m. on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway and was under control less than an hour later. San Jose Fire Department officials said on Twitter one patient was taken to a...
Murphy Road closed due to high river levels
NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced that Murphy Road is closed due to high river levels from the Pajaro River. Maia Carroll, Communications Manager for the County of Monterey told KION that the closure is expected to last until Monday morning. Carroll did say this is typical for Murphy Road to The post Murphy Road closed due to high river levels appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville power outage leaves thousands in the dark
More than 6,000 people in the Watsonville area are without power due to an outage likely caused by the wind and rain storm that ravaged Santa Cruz County on Saturday. According to PG&E spokeswoman Angela Lombardi, heavy winds ranging from 40-70 miles per hour downed a power pole on private property in Watsonville.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Run Silicon Valley Coming to Downtown San Jose
Are those sleigh bells jingling, or just the sound of thousands of running feet hitting the pavement?. On Sunday, the Santa Run Silicon Valley is hosting its first in-person event since the pandemic. Santa-dressed runners will race through Downtown San Jose, spreading holiday cheer throughout their 5k course. All proceeds...
Santa Cruz mayor-elect Fred Keeley recovering after emergency hospitalization
Fred Keeley, 72, was diagnosed with transient global amnesia after he was rushed to Dominican Hospital on Thursday. Hospital documents provided to Lookout say the condition lasts only 24 hours and does not affect other brain functions. Keeley is set to be sworn in Tuesday as Santa Cruz's first directly elected four-year mayor.
