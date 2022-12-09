Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Skyline Baseball in Mesa helping kids get involved in sports
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Skyline Baseball Team in east Mesa is helping kids get involved in sports and this week they got some help themselves. There were lots of smiles from the Skyline High School baseball team in east Mesa after Lokahi Teams donated more than $2,000 of merchandise for the team. New head coach Brian Gregory is rebuilding the baseball program right now and is seeking community support to make sure every kid gets a chance to play ball. Lokahi also donated team day jerseys, helmets, new baseballs and more to the team.
AZFamily
Caring teen with soft spot for animals visits horse ranch
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leah is a kind and smart young woman who one day hopes to be a veterinarian. She loves all kinds of animals but especially horses. She stopped by Robinson Ranch to learn the ropes of taking care of some beautiful creatures. John Robinson and the crew at the ranch put Leah through the motions before she was allowed even throw a leg over her horse. “You can buckle in on the higher buckle up there,” an instructor said as Leah prepped to meet her horse Katrina.
12news.com
Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa
MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying. But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky. Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
AZFamily
VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade is just days away!
ASU researchers are using wastewater to track viruses and diseases back to neighborhoods where they started. Firefighters receive more funding from City of Phoenix. The funding will be used to hire nearly 60 new firefighters. Adoptive mom arrested in Buckeye cold case after boy went missing in 2016.
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl
1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America
Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
AZFamily
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mother gets new home from Habitat Humanity, First Things First Foundation
According to the National Weather Service, a foot of snow was dumped on Monday in the High Country. The winter storm also brought rain to the Valley. Argument between two employees sparked shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
KGUN 9
Phoenix nursery provides model solution for newborns exposed to opioids
PHOENIX — The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
AZFamily
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money.
12news.com
Live winter storm updates: Much cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s and lower 40s
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
AZFamily
"Toys for Tots" donation box stolen from Gilbert neighborhood
The holiday season is a great way to score a deal so On Your Side looks at the best ways to save. The council was actually scheduled to vote on it last month, but they decided to reschedule amid an outcry from protesters. Fire crews battle large fire at Mesa
fox10phoenix.com
Person's finger tip bit off during fight at Coyotes vs. Bruins game, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Phoenix Police officer was injured while trying to break up a fight in the stands at the Arizona Coyotes game in Tempe on Dec. 9. Arizona State University Police say five people were cited for disorderly conduct and one person was arrested for aggravated assault in connection to the fight.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
See how VerizonFrontline is helping first responders in Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ (VerizonFrontline) -- Verizon Business recently demonstrated its cutting-edge technology designed to help first responders here in Phoenix and throughout the country.
kyma.com
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday. Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand...
