Iowa City, IA

The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022

Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment

Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit

The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star QB via 2023 class out of South Dakota

Ohio State target and 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz decommitted from Washington Wednesday morning and committed to the Buckeyes later in the day. Kienholz had a number of B1G teams interested in him including Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Here’s what he had to say about his decision:. $200 Pre-Registration Offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaytradition.com

FOX CFB analyst RJ Young tabs Marvin Harrison Jr. catch as Play of the Year

Marvin Harrison Jr. had a number of ridiculous catches on his way to a unanimous All-American season in 2022. One of those was spotlighted by FOX analyst RJ Young. The particular play was Harrison’s acrobatic sideline grab against Indiana. After going up high on the sideline, Harrison was able to reach a foot down inbounds at an insanely awkward angle for any normal human being.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jaelen Smith, 2023 WR out of Houston, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list

Jaelen Smith is down to a list of three potential programs for his commitment. Two of those programs come from the B1G. Wednesday night, Smith released a top three list of Michigan State and Minnesota. Vanderbilt out of the SEC was the third program included. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185...
HOUSTON, TX

