College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move
Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
Transfer QB, Power 5 starter with over 9,000 yards reportedly set to visit Wisconsin
Expecting Wisconsin to land a transfer quarterback for the 2023 season is not particularly surprising. Graham Mertz, the starter in 2022, is in the transfer portal and Luke Fickell is likely looking for a new piece to jump-start his tenure in Madison. Determining which transfer QB is likely to land...
Former Clemson DE announces transfer destination
Former Clemson defensive end Kevin Swint has announced where he is headed next. Swint has committed to Georgia State, he revealed on Twitter Monday afternoon. The Georgia native is transferring back to his home state after spending three seasons with the Tigers. Swint appeared in all 13 games this season,...
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment
Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit
The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
The B1G 10: Luke Fickell will change everything you know and love about Wisconsin football -- in a good way
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We’ve spoken often of late on paradigm changes in college football, things moving from what they were to what we couldn’t possibly imagine. Welcome to the end of life as we know it in...
Indiana prematurely flashes congratulations to soccer team following National Championship loss
Indiana soccer fell to No. 3 Syracuse on penalty kicks in the 2022 College Cup Monday evening. The No. 13 Hoosiers took the Orange to sudden death and fell in heartbreaking fashion. Someone at Assembly Hall in Bloomington must not have gotten the memo. The screen flashed a premature congratulations...
Peach Bowl CEO believes Ohio State-Georgia CFP matchup may shatter Mercedes-Benz Stadium attendance record
Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan is just as excited for the College Football Playoff showdown between Ohio State and Georgia as everyone else. It’s for a different reason, however. Stokan thinks that the matchup will draw a huge crowd to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, breaking the previous attendance record for venue...
WATCH: Fran McCaffery meets with the media following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Sunday night following Iowa's 78-75 loss to Wisconsin. You can watch the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Iowa is now 7-3 on the season and will play in two buy games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena before playing another...
Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star QB via 2023 class out of South Dakota
Ohio State target and 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz decommitted from Washington Wednesday morning and committed to the Buckeyes later in the day. Kienholz had a number of B1G teams interested in him including Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Here’s what he had to say about his decision:. $200 Pre-Registration Offer.
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Ryan Walters surprises Devin Mockobee with scholarship as ‘first order of business'
Purdue has its new head man after Jeff Brohm took over his alma mater in Louisville. The Boilermakers hired former Illinois DC Ryan Walters as the new head coach. Walters made an immediate impact with the team, giving RB Devin Mockobee a scholarship after hearing that he was only a walk-on when Purdue played Illinois.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Purdue offensive assistant following Jeff Brohm to Louisville, will not coach bowl game, per report
Another Purdue assistant is headed to Louisville. Tom Dienhart reports Ryan Wallace has departed his post as Boilermakers tight ends coach to join Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals coaching staff. Instead of Wallace, Justin Sinz will be coaching Purdue tight ends for the Citrus Bowl against LSU. Wallace had been with...
Ryan Walters awards Purdue walk-on RB with scholarship as first order of business as Boilermakers HC
Ryan Walters is very early into his tenure with Purdue. However, he made sure to settle something as his first order of business. In a team meeting Walters cut straight to the chase. Devin Mockobee had 920 yards rushing with 9 touchdowns this season. Mockobee was a big part of...
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young tabs Marvin Harrison Jr. catch as Play of the Year
Marvin Harrison Jr. had a number of ridiculous catches on his way to a unanimous All-American season in 2022. One of those was spotlighted by FOX analyst RJ Young. The particular play was Harrison’s acrobatic sideline grab against Indiana. After going up high on the sideline, Harrison was able to reach a foot down inbounds at an insanely awkward angle for any normal human being.
Jaelen Smith, 2023 WR out of Houston, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Jaelen Smith is down to a list of three potential programs for his commitment. Two of those programs come from the B1G. Wednesday night, Smith released a top three list of Michigan State and Minnesota. Vanderbilt out of the SEC was the third program included. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185...
