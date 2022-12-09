ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC WR Josh Downs declares for NFL Draft

By Bryant Baucom
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 3 days ago
North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and forgo the Holiday Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 28th.

Downs' decision comes after three seasons in Chapel Hill, where he emerged as one of the most talented and decorated wideouts in all of college football.

Despite missing two games this season, Downs recorded 94 receptions for 1,029 yards and nine touchdowns en route to his second consecutive First Team All-ACC selection. Downs paced the conference in catches and earned his second straight 1,000-yard campaign.

A member of the class of 2020, he was a four-star recruit and the No. 95 ranked prospect in his class. Downs introduced himself to the college football world in the Tar Heels' Orange Bowl appearance against Texas A&M, amassing four catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, the Suwanee, Georgia native tallied 202 receptions for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in 34 games. Downs' 202 catches rank third in program history, while he sits in fourth in receiving yards.

With the expectation of going in either the first or second round, Downs is slated to be highest draft pick for North Carolina since Mack Brown's return.

NBC Sports' Glynn Morgan has Downs landing in Tennessee with the 21st pick, while CBS Sports' Josh Edwards projects Downs to Minnesota with the 30th overall selection.

As Downs exits Chapel Hill, he will become the 11th Tar Heel selected since 2020 and the third wide receiver under the direction of Lonnie Galloway.

