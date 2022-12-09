Read full article on original website
‘Call Me Kat’: How Leslie Jordan’s Character Will Be Written Off the Show
After Leslie Jordan’s final appearance on Call Me Kat, producers Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari reveal what Phil’s fate will be on the show. Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik stars in Call Me Kat, which is currently airing its third season on Fox. A fan favorite on the show has been Leslie Jordan’s endearing Phil, the Kat’s Café head baker. In October, Jordan passed away in a car crash while he was on his way to the Call Me Kat set after suffering from a medical condition. After Jordan’s death, the cast of the hit show decided to take a week-long break to mourn their colleague. Recently, the show aired Jordan’s final episode as Phil.
Call Me Kat's Cheyenne Jackson Wanted To Join The Show Because Of Mayim Bialik
In 2020, during the throes of the global COVID-19 pandemic, former "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reunited for a brand new project one year after the hit sitcom wrapped up. Parsons, under his company That's Wonderful Productions, obtained the rights to "Miranda," a BBC comedy about a woman named Miranda (Miranda Hart) who never seems to win in life. Airing for three seasons from 2009 to 2015, the show chronicles her attempts to fit in with friends, please her overbearing mother, and find a husband. For Parsons, there was only one actress who could adapt this relatable character for an American audience, and Bialik did just that in the U.S. remake of the show, "Call Me Kat."
tvinsider.com
Mayim Bialik on Why Vicki Lawrence as Leslie Jordan’s Mom on ‘Call Me Kat’ Is ‘So Special’
Call Me Kat is getting festive for a fusion of holiday spirit with its midseason finale, “Call Me Chrismukkah,” which marks the first episode without late star Leslie Jordan. While Kat (Mayim Bialik) keeps a close eye on Max (Cheyenne Jackson) during a rock climbing gym excursion, Carter...
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
NCIS Fans Have Strong Opinions On The Show's Decision To Kill Off Emily Fornell
An "NCIS" overarching theme has always been the love of family. It's no secret that the job involves considerable risk to those closest to NCIS Agents, as they often take on cases involving dangerous adversaries and even terrorists. One of the largest blows the team has ever suffered over the 20 seasons of "NCIS" thus far was the death of Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander).
Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Co-Star Kelli Giddish's Exit
Law & Order: SVU‘s Benson and Rollins had a tearful goodbye in Thursday’s Fall finale. And just after the episode ended, Mariska Hargitay posted a tribute to her co-star Kelli Giddish, who is exiting the series. “Kelli, I’ve loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you,” Hargitay posted to Instagram. “I’ve loved watching your achingly beautiful performances. I’ve loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever.” She signed off, “xo M.” View...
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay writes sweet farewell note to 'SVU' co-star Kelli Giddish, who left the show afer 12 years
*Warning. This story contains spoilers from the Dec. 8 episode of "Law & Order: SVU." Captain Benson is sending an emotional goodbye to Detective Rollins. "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram to castmate Kelli Giddish, whose final episode after 12 years on the show aired on Dec. 8.
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal How Brian Tee’s Ethan Will Leave the Show
While we have known that Chicago Med star Brian Tee would be leaving, we didn’t have those pesky details about... The post ‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal How Brian Tee’s Ethan Will Leave the Show appeared first on Outsider.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
Who Played Katherine Tucker On Blue Bloods?
Since its 2010 debut, CBS' primetime procedural drama "Blue Bloods" has developed one of the more devoted fanbases in the modern television landscape. It's arguably done so by delivering stories of familial strife and criminal misdeeds as timely as they are gripping. It helps, of course, to have well-loved stars like Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynihan fronting the action. That combination of potent storytelling and small-screen star power has indeed helped "Blue Bloods" earn a surprising 15 seasons on the air. And it doesn't look like the series' creatives plan on stopping anytime soon.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
‘Chicago Med‘ Stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram on Whether Archer and Asher’s ‘Genuine’ Relationship Could Turn Romantic
In the world of “Chicago Med,” it’s not unusual for doctors to fall in love with each other. But no one could predict that sparks may fly between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Although the colleagues are strictly professional for now, many viewers have noticed just how much time they’re spending together — something the actors were surprised by too. “Obviously when we first started, there was a lot of conflict,” Schram told Variety during a recent set visit. “Somehow along the way, I feel like she’s slowly chiseled bits of his stone heart, or whatever...
Law & Order: SVU's Christopher Meloni Spent His Time Away From The Show Getting His Pilots License
"Law & Order: SVU" is currently on Season 24 after breaking the record for the longest-running primetime television series of all time when it was renewed for Season 21 in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Given that it is a spinoff of "Law & Order," it has certainly had an impressive run, effectively overtaking the original. The show has a tried and true formula that works thanks to the legendary Dick Wolf and longtime cast members like Mariska Hargitay. Her position as Olivia Benson will go down in "Law & Order" history and television history, along with other prominent cast members like Christopher Meloni. He notably plays the role of Elliot Stabler, Benson's longtime partner and friend. The two have had a complicated relationship throughout their time on "Law & Order: SVU," and Meloni's Stabler even left entirely at one point (via NBC).
Here’s When Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson Will Address Her Feelings for Elliot Stabler
Watch: Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot. This is a confession like no other. According to Law & Order: SVU's executive producer Julie Martin, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will finally acknowledge her lingering romantic feelings for Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in an upcoming episode of the series. But, after 24 seasons, don't expect the two to get together that easily.
Lady Gaga Picked Up A Golden Globe Nomination For Top Gun: Maverick, But Tom Cruise Did Not Get One For Actor
The Golden Globes are always good for a few shocks, and Tom Cruise getting snubbed is one from today.
