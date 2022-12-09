ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

Rexford Refis Southern California Industrial Portfolio With $60M Loan

Rexford Industrial Realty has landed a $60 million loan to refinance a portfolio of six properties in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties. Capital One provided the loan, the lender announced earlier this week. Michael Sleece, managing director of CRE investment banking at Capital One, led the deal. “Capital One...
