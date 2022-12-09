ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Independent

Argentina vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup semi-final tonight

Both managers have decisions to make in attack, as Argentina and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Tuesday.Lautaro Martinez started the tournament in poor form and lost his place, but netted the winning penalty as the Albiceleste beat Netherlands in the last round. Lionel Scaloni could opt to revert to 4-3-3, opening up an extra attacking spot in the side, with Papu Gomez far from convincing so far when he started.Meanwhile Croatia’s roulette of who to start at No9 continues; four players have had a go so far and none have been entirely positive, with the...
UPI News

World Cup soccer: Top 10 goals from Qatar 2022

Richarlison, Christian Pulisic and Kylian Mbappe were among the soccer stars to who provided Top 10 goals through the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
Houston Chronicle

The World Cup semifinals arrive with two giants and two fetching dreamers

RAYYAN, Qatar - Hardly anybody remembers much of anything about the first of the four World Cup matches of Nov. 23, seemingly about 10 years ago. This opener of Group F play happened on a cloudless midday with some mild chatter about heat - which sounds odd by now, the tolerable heat long since yielding to light-sweater air and cool Arabian nights.
Houston Chronicle

AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with life as World Cup nears end

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is still bustling with life just days before the end of the first World Cup in the Middle East. At Katara beach in Doha, children play soccer on the golden sand during the day, while others go for a swim at night in waters lit by the capital's glimmering skyline.

