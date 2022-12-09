ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

State of the LSU Tight End Room, Reinforcements On The Way

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

Heading into the 2022 season, LSU’s tight end room was one that lacked significant depth. With true freshman Mason Taylor turning heads and emerging as a starter during fall camp, and Kole Taylor handling backup duties, it was an efficient one-two punch.

Aside from the two, this room remained thin. On Thursday, [Kole] Taylor entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, leaving this tight end room with just one scholarship player.

Where does this unit go from here? Are reinforcements on the way?

We took a dive into the state of the LSU tight end room:

Mason Taylor - Freshman - Starter

LSU tight end Mason Taylor has become a key contributor to the Tigers’ offensive success over the last few months. The true freshman quickly became the hero in the Bayou Bengals’ upset victory over Alabama, but to him that was just the introduction.

Taylor has been making highlight reel plays his entire career, and now the chance to do it on the biggest stage, it’s all he’s ever wanted. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, it sets lofty expectations, but Mason is simply looking to create his own path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hnp0z_0jdCcw0300

Taylor reeled in 33 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman campaign with the Tigers, but no catch was greater than his two-point conversion to defeat Alabama. The future of this position for LSU, this program is in good hands.

Kole Taylor - Junior - Entered Transfer Portal

LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.

In 2021, Taylor played in 12 games with three starts while adding six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Mac Markway - 2023 Commit

LSU’s lone tight end commit took in his first LSU game day against Tennessee and continues to reaffirm his love for the Tigers ever since.

If you check Markway’s social media accounts, it’s evident he already bleeds purple and gold and this program is surely getting something special in the dynamic tight end.

Markway has the ability to be a dominant blocker for the Tigers. He’s big enough to hammer safeties in space, or a linebacker, as well as help to set the edge against a defensive end during an outside zone play. Regardless of what he does, he’s physical.

He’s also a prime target near the goal line or during short yardage because he’s such a good blocker that teams will come downhill at him. If a linebacker or safety negates the pass coverage responsibility with Markway, there’s a chance to strike. That will leave plenty of play-action passing situations available for Markway and the Tigers.

Could LSU have another trick up their sleeve?

Jackson McGohan - 2023 Target

Less than a week after receiving an offer from LSU, Miamisburg (Ohio) tight end Jackson McGohan‍ decommitted from Cincinnati and opened up his recruiting process.

With a visit to Baton Rouge inching closer, the Tigers’ recruitment of McGohan has ramped up in a big way.

McGohan has a solid relationship with LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock. The two formed a bond when Denbrock was at Cincinnati, carrying it over when he ultimately took the job with LSU.

The high three-star tight end will be in Death Valley for a visit this weekend as Early National Signing Day vastly approaches and things are beginning to trend positively.

LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
