Milwaukee, WI

NBA

Hawks' Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into the stands

NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime win against the...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Sam Smith: Why Derrick Rose is undoubtedly a Hall of Famer

The NBA apparently settled one debate Tuesday in naming the trophy for the Most Valuable Player trophy, the league’s highest individual honor, for Michael Jordan. I’ll settle another involving an MVP, former Bulls star Derrick Rose, who’ll be in the United Center Wednesday and Friday with the New York Knicks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Tatum Sets Celtics Scoring Record in LA

On Feb. 23, 2020, Jayson Tatum had such an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Lakers that LeBron James felt the need to send out a warning to the rest of the NBA. After being on the opposing end of Tatum’s then-career-high 41-point effort, James posted on Instagram a photo of himself standing to the right of the 21-year-old rising star at the STAPLES Center scorer’s table with a caption that read, “That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA, NBPA agree to extend deadline to opt-out of current CBA

NEW YORK – The NBA and NBPA have mutually agreed to extend the deadline to opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement from Dec. 15, 2022, to Feb. 8, 2023, in connection with ongoing efforts to reach a new agreement. If either party exercises the opt-out, the CBA’s term will conclude on June 30, 2023.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA

How Derrick Rose evolved from youngest MVP to bench veteran

CHICAGO — The NBA’s 2022-23 schedule has Derrick Rose playing consecutive games at United Center in Chicago for the first time since, well, since he was with the Bulls so many years ago. The guy who had been the team’s pick at No. 1 in 2008, the hometown...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

NBA fines Celtics' Grant Williams $20,000

NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Battling Inconsistencies

The Cavaliers split a back-to-back with Sacramento and Oklahoma City, and head on a Texas trip to square off with the Spurs and Dallas. Justin and Carter weigh in on the team's recent play, discuss the current standings in the East, the team's recent clutch woes and much more. Please...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14) are back in action in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to take on the LA Clippers (16-13). Minnesota is coming off a 133-112 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night where D’Angelo Russell had a team-high 23 points. Veteran center Rudy Gobert earned a double-double with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 121, Pelicans 100

Jazz (16-14), Pelicans (18-9) The Utah Jazz were projected by many NBA analysts to contend for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the New Orleans Pelicans will not be confusing them for a non-competitive team anytime soon. After spoiling New Orleans’ home opener back on Oct. 23, the Jazz ended the Pelicans’ longest winning streak in over four years Tuesday. Utah capitalized on some poor shooting by New Orleans, which had reeled off seven straight victories, but dropped to 0-2 vs. the Jazz this season. The third and final meeting of the campaign between the Western Conference foes will take place Thursday, again in Salt Lake City.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Bradley Beal Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn and his status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Looking back at the history of NBA Mexico games

For 30 years, the NBA has played games in Mexico and a new matchup in the country is afoot. The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will square off in Mexico City on Dec. 17 (5 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in the first of two Global Games this season and the 12th regular-season contest hosted by the country.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Hawks 128-103, extend winning streak to season-high six games

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday at FedExForum, extending their season-high winning streak to six straight games. Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies with his third double-double of the season behind 22 points and a season-high 11 assists. Dillon Brooks followed with 18 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, which tied the single-game franchise record held by Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol and Stromile Swift. The Grizzlies’ bench combined for 53 points – 16 from Santi Aldama, 11 from David Roddy and 10 behind Xavier Tillman Sr.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

LeBron and AD Carry Lakers to Close Out Pistons

The Lakers got superstar performances from LeBron and AD and a big shot down the stretch from Austin Reaves to hold off the Pistons 124-117, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting back to 3-3 in the final game of their road trip. After a rough shooting game against the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 12, 2022

New Orleans (18-8) won its seventh straight game, moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018 and heard raucous MVP chants for its rising star forward from a sellout crowd. Yes, it was a full Sunday afternoon for the Pelicans, who finished off a two-game weekend sweep over Phoenix (16-11) by a 129-124 margin in overtime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

'The Number One Thing Is Heart' When It Comes To Josh Hart's Rebounding

The shot clock was down to six seconds when Damian Lillard passed the ball off to Josh Hart late in the third quarter of Portland’s 124-118 victory versus the Timberwolves Saturday night at Moda Center. Hart took a couple dribbles toward the basket before momentarily losing control of the ball, forcing him to retreat back to the three-point line to keep Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson from coming up with a steal.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 14

We’ve gotten off to a slow start this week in terms of scheduling, but we’re back to a full card here. We have 10 games making up this Wednesday card, and it could be chaotic. The Warriors are playing the second half of a back-to-back set, and that always causes mayhem. The good news is that Sacramento is the only other team in a B2B, and we’re hoping there’s not too much resting going on!
