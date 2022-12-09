Jazz (16-14), Pelicans (18-9) The Utah Jazz were projected by many NBA analysts to contend for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the New Orleans Pelicans will not be confusing them for a non-competitive team anytime soon. After spoiling New Orleans’ home opener back on Oct. 23, the Jazz ended the Pelicans’ longest winning streak in over four years Tuesday. Utah capitalized on some poor shooting by New Orleans, which had reeled off seven straight victories, but dropped to 0-2 vs. the Jazz this season. The third and final meeting of the campaign between the Western Conference foes will take place Thursday, again in Salt Lake City.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO