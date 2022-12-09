Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
NBA
Hawks' Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into the stands
NEW YORK – Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 123-122 overtime win against the...
NBA
Sam Smith: Why Derrick Rose is undoubtedly a Hall of Famer
The NBA apparently settled one debate Tuesday in naming the trophy for the Most Valuable Player trophy, the league’s highest individual honor, for Michael Jordan. I’ll settle another involving an MVP, former Bulls star Derrick Rose, who’ll be in the United Center Wednesday and Friday with the New York Knicks.
NBA
SPURS SIGN STANLEY JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Stanley Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. Johnson becomes the 11th NBA Gatorade Call-Up during the 2022-23 season. Johnson, 6-6/240, has currently been playing with the Sioux...
NBA
Tatum Sets Celtics Scoring Record in LA
On Feb. 23, 2020, Jayson Tatum had such an impactful performance against the Los Angeles Lakers that LeBron James felt the need to send out a warning to the rest of the NBA. After being on the opposing end of Tatum’s then-career-high 41-point effort, James posted on Instagram a photo of himself standing to the right of the 21-year-old rising star at the STAPLES Center scorer’s table with a caption that read, “That boi to the left of me is an ABSOLUTE PROBLEM!!”
NBA
NBA, NBPA agree to extend deadline to opt-out of current CBA
NEW YORK – The NBA and NBPA have mutually agreed to extend the deadline to opt out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement from Dec. 15, 2022, to Feb. 8, 2023, in connection with ongoing efforts to reach a new agreement. If either party exercises the opt-out, the CBA’s term will conclude on June 30, 2023.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
How Derrick Rose evolved from youngest MVP to bench veteran
CHICAGO — The NBA’s 2022-23 schedule has Derrick Rose playing consecutive games at United Center in Chicago for the first time since, well, since he was with the Bulls so many years ago. The guy who had been the team’s pick at No. 1 in 2008, the hometown...
NBA
NBA fines Celtics' Grant Williams $20,000
NEW YORK – Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for hitting the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
SPURS WAIVE ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 13, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Alize Johnson. Johnson appeared in four games for the Spurs this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Battling Inconsistencies
The Cavaliers split a back-to-back with Sacramento and Oklahoma City, and head on a Texas trip to square off with the Spurs and Dallas. Justin and Carter weigh in on the team's recent play, discuss the current standings in the East, the team's recent clutch woes and much more. Please...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Clippers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14) are back in action in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to take on the LA Clippers (16-13). Minnesota is coming off a 133-112 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night where D’Angelo Russell had a team-high 23 points. Veteran center Rudy Gobert earned a double-double with 16 points and 20 rebounds.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Jazz 121, Pelicans 100
Jazz (16-14), Pelicans (18-9) The Utah Jazz were projected by many NBA analysts to contend for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but the New Orleans Pelicans will not be confusing them for a non-competitive team anytime soon. After spoiling New Orleans’ home opener back on Oct. 23, the Jazz ended the Pelicans’ longest winning streak in over four years Tuesday. Utah capitalized on some poor shooting by New Orleans, which had reeled off seven straight victories, but dropped to 0-2 vs. the Jazz this season. The third and final meeting of the campaign between the Western Conference foes will take place Thursday, again in Salt Lake City.
NBA
Bradley Beal Injury Update
Washington, D.C. – Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume all on-court basketball activities following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring strain. He will be out for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn and his status moving forward will be determined by his clinical evolution.
NBA
Looking back at the history of NBA Mexico games
For 30 years, the NBA has played games in Mexico and a new matchup in the country is afoot. The San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat will square off in Mexico City on Dec. 17 (5 p.m. ET, NBA TV) in the first of two Global Games this season and the 12th regular-season contest hosted by the country.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Hawks 128-103, extend winning streak to season-high six games
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Monday at FedExForum, extending their season-high winning streak to six straight games. Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies with his third double-double of the season behind 22 points and a season-high 11 assists. Dillon Brooks followed with 18 points and five rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and a career-high eight blocks, which tied the single-game franchise record held by Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol and Stromile Swift. The Grizzlies’ bench combined for 53 points – 16 from Santi Aldama, 11 from David Roddy and 10 behind Xavier Tillman Sr.
NBA
LeBron and AD Carry Lakers to Close Out Pistons
The Lakers got superstar performances from LeBron and AD and a big shot down the stretch from Austin Reaves to hold off the Pistons 124-117, snapping their three-game losing streak and getting back to 3-3 in the final game of their road trip. After a rough shooting game against the...
NBA
Trail Blazers Hit The Road For Six Starting Tonight In San Antonio
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (15-12) at SAN ANTONIO SPURS (9-18) Dec. 14, 2022 — AT&T Center — 5:00 pm PST. Portland and San Antonio will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 14 in San Antonio. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Spurs by...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 12, 2022
New Orleans (18-8) won its seventh straight game, moved 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018 and heard raucous MVP chants for its rising star forward from a sellout crowd. Yes, it was a full Sunday afternoon for the Pelicans, who finished off a two-game weekend sweep over Phoenix (16-11) by a 129-124 margin in overtime.
NBA
'The Number One Thing Is Heart' When It Comes To Josh Hart's Rebounding
The shot clock was down to six seconds when Damian Lillard passed the ball off to Josh Hart late in the third quarter of Portland’s 124-118 victory versus the Timberwolves Saturday night at Moda Center. Hart took a couple dribbles toward the basket before momentarily losing control of the ball, forcing him to retreat back to the three-point line to keep Minnesota’s Kyle Anderson from coming up with a steal.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 14
We’ve gotten off to a slow start this week in terms of scheduling, but we’re back to a full card here. We have 10 games making up this Wednesday card, and it could be chaotic. The Warriors are playing the second half of a back-to-back set, and that always causes mayhem. The good news is that Sacramento is the only other team in a B2B, and we’re hoping there’s not too much resting going on!
